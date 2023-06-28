2023 list: New Jersey&#8217;s best places for young workers

2023 list: New Jersey’s best places for young workers

The newest entrants into the workforce don't necessarily need to live where they work, but they likely want to make sure that their new residence provides easy access to the job, and, as a bonus, offers some options when they're ready to enjoy some free time.

The review website Niche has a list of the best places for young professionals in New Jersey for 2023.

The analysis looks at several factors, such as housing, nightlife, crime, and even the local public schools.

Niche's list includes hundreds of spots in New Jersey — from entire cities to small neighborhoods within those cities.

Below are the top 10, according to Niche.

North Jersey is a major leader in this category, according to the list. One city in Hudson County is actually represented in five of the top 10.

You can click on each listing to see Niche's unique page for that town or neighborhood.

#10 Jersey City

Jersey City (Google Street View)
#9 Bradley Beach

Bradley Beach (Google Street View)
#8 Secaucus

Secaucus (Google Street View)
#7 The Heights (Jersey City)

The Heights (Google Street View)
#6 Highland Park

Highland Park (Google Street View)
#5 Journal Square (Jersey City)

Journal Square (Google Street View)
#4 Edgewater

Edgewater (Google Street View)
#3 Historic Downtown (Jersey City)

Historic Downtown (Google Street View)
#2 Hoboken

Hoboken (Google Street View)
#1 Waterfront (Jersey City)

Waterfront (Google Street View)
