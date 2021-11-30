2022 flights leaving NJ as low as $20.22, but you must act fast

We always hear about how much people want to leave New Jersey. Here's your chance if you're willing to go the first two months after the holidays. This is a great travel time since people are usually strapped and can't really afford to go anywhere.

Spirit Airlines with flights leaving from Atlantic City, Newark, LaGuardia and Philadelphia have fares as low as $20.22 one way. You must travel between 1-8-22 and 3-05-22 and book by 11:59 p.m. on November 30.

From Atlantic City, the flights apply to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

From Newark, you can get flights to Atlanta, Georgia, Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Houston-Intercontinental, Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida.

If you're leaving from New York, New York, from Laguardia you can get flights to Detroit, Michigan. Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

From Philadelphia, you can travel to Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale/Miami FL, Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida.

These fares, which according to their website include taxes and fees, are limited in availability and additional baggage charges may apply.

You better act quickly if you want these insanely low prices!

To find out more click here.

