2 women killed when car hits NJ Transit train in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — Two women were killed Friday morning when their vehicle and an NJ Transit train collided at a crossing.

The crash with an Raritan Valley Line train heading to High Bridge from Newark Penn Station happened around 8:10 a.m. at the Cedar Avenue crossing, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic.

Torbic did not name the victims.

An investigation into the crash by NJ Transit police shut down the Raritan Valley Line between Plainfield and Raritan Borough.

None of the 30 passengers and crew on board the train were injured.

