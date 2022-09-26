We must be approaching spooky season since everyday a new haunted event is announced.

This time it’s historic Allaire Village that is planning two eerie events in October.

First, on Oct. 7 & 8 there is “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” with two performances each night. It’s described as “a spine-chilling evening with a retelling of Edgar Allan Poe's classic stories.”

The performance by Helen McKenna-Uff takes place in the village’s chapel; tickets are $29 and the event is said to sell out every year. For tickets go here.

Then on Oct. 14 & 15 as well as Oct. 21 & 22 is the “Night of Frights,” a special spooky event that lets you see the Village at night. Guests will get to:

“Enjoy the village grounds and historic buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries...visit with our ghosts, ghouls, and monsters. Storytelling at the Chapel; a special night out at the Blacksmith Shop; the Manager's House with fortune-telling for your entertainment; Mr. Allaire's Macabre House; the Carriage House with legendary spirits; the towering four story shadows of the General Store stocked with seasonal goods.”

There will also be a haunted food truck.

The event will feature costumed ghouls, glow-in-the-dark Bubble Witch Show, & a fire juggler.

Tickets for Night of Frights are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets.

All proceeds benefit The Historic Village at Allaire, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that preserves the historic buildings and educational programming for over 9,000 students annually.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.