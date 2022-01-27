2 school bus crashes in 2 days in New Jersey

A car driven by an unlicensed driver slammed into the side of the school bus in Lakewood late Wednesday afternoon while a driver and aide in their 70s were hospitalized after their school bus crashed into a utility pole Thursday morning.

The 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Luis Gutierrez, 19, of Lakewood, crashed into the left side of a bus making a right turn from Ocean Avenue onto Jessica Court around 5:25 p.m., according to Lakewood police spokesman Greg Staffordsmith.

Three students were examined by members of the Lakewood Hatzolah and released to their parents at the crash scene.

Gutierrez and his passenger, Kimberly Trinidad, 19 of Lakewood, were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center to be evaluated for a head injury. He was issued a summons for being an unlicensed driver.

The driver of the bus, Linda Bragg,66, of Brick, was ticketed for careless driving.

School bus after a crash in Winslow 1/27/22 School bus after a crash in Winslow 1/27/22 (Winslow police) loading...

Driver, aide hospitalized in Winslow crash

On Thursday morning, a school bus slid off Cedarbrook Road and cracked a utility pole in half before hitting a tree.

The driver, Patricia Adams, 74, of Williamstown and an aide, 78-year-old Maryann Lynn, of Chiselhurst, had to be freed from the wreckage and were hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, according to Winslow Township police.

Police did not disclose what caused the bus to go off the road.

No children were on the bus.

Winslow police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 609-567-0700 x1199.

