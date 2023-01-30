2 NJ men charged in massive cockfighting ring bust

🚔 Two men charged for running bird fighting ring

🚔 The Hammonton residents trained roosters to fight each other

🚔 They had more than 100 birds living in deplorable conditions

Two Atlantic County men have been arrested and charged with allegedly running a Bird Fighting operation in South Jersey.

Shawn Michaels Picture of a rooster. (Previous, unrelated photo: Shawn Michaels) loading...

What happened with cockfighting ring in Atlantic County?

Two Atlantic County men, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton, have been arrested and now charged by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses.

An anonymous tip provided to the ACPO led to the end of this bird-fighting operation taking place inside of a home in Buena.

More than 100 birds found in deplorable conditions in Buena residence

The ACPO Humane Law Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police investigated the tip, went to the home, searched the property, and found "dozens of roosters trained to fight as well as equipment used to train the roosters to fight."

In addition to that, investigators found more than 100 other birds were living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions.

(Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Some of the birds found were dead or decaying.

The birds and roosters who survived are currently in quarantine and will be tested for diseases.

There were two dogs, five rabbits, and several cats living in filth as well and in need of medical attention.

