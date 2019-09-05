2 men charged with doxing 38 law enforcement officials in NJ

Two New York men have been charged in New Jersey with “doxing” 38 law enforcement officials.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit began investigating in May when several North Jersey public officials reported getting harassing phone calls.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Evan V. Koulikov, 24, of Spring Valley, New York, illegally accessed a secure database of a New Jersey medical services company and copied the identifying information of about 50 public employees, which was used in the 38 cases of doxing.

Koulikov also made "harassing and/or antagonizing phone calls" to 33 of those individuals, according to Musella.

The prosecutor said that Koulikov asked Eric A. Williams, 22, of New City, New York, to help pick out who should be "doxxed."

Doxing refers to the internet-based practice of researching and posting online the identifying information of another person against their will. A typical dox may include a person’s full name, date of birth, Social Security number, home address, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, names of relatives, or private social media usernames.

Koulikov was charged with computer theft (unlawful access and copying of a database), computer theft (unlawful access of a network or database), doxing by posting law enforcement officers’ information on the Internet, stalking and harassment.

Williams was with "Doxing" by posting law enforcement officers’ information on the Internet.

Both were arrested on Aug. 22 and released following a hearing on Aug. 30.

Koulikov was charged by Ramapo police on June 14 with stealing a black Toyota RAV 4 taxi from a home just over the border in Chestnut Ridge, New York, and crashing it into a tree in Ramapo after being involved in a hit and run.

