2 killed in massive South Jersey fire

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Two people died in a large house fire in South Jersey on Tuesday night.

Flames broke out in the garage of the home on Willow Boulevard in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township around 8:45 p.m. according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

One of the deceased was identified by Coffina as Lore Smith, 92 who died after being taken to Lourdes Emergency Department at Deborah Hospital in Pemberton Township. An elderly man died at the scene but his identity was not disclosed pending notification of family.

Smith's son was taken via medical helicopter to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia where he was in stable condition with complications from smoke inhalation.

Coffina did not disclose the relationship between the three.

The fire started in the garage of the one-story home, according to Fox 29

Fire crews respond to a fire in Browns Mills Fire crews respond to a fire in Browns Mills (Janea Jones) loading...

The flames could be both seen and smelled throughout the township, according to witnesses.

The state fire marshal and multiple fire companies responded to the blaze.

Jasmine Rodriquez contributed to this report.

