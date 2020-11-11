2 killed in 3-car crash on Route 130 in Cranbury

CRANBURY — Two people were killed and four were hospitalized after a three-car crash on Route 130 early Wednesday morning, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The crash took place about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound side at the intersection with South River Road.

Ciccone did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or identify the victims pending notification of family. Four people were taken to two hospitals.

Pictures posted by MidJersey.news show a silver sedan and a red sedan with heavy front-end damage.

The crash closed the divided four-lane highway in both directions for several hours during the morning commute. The northbound lanes remained closed as of 11:45 a.m. for repair to utility poles damaged in the crash, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said there was some fog around the state this morning but mostly in western areas of the state.

