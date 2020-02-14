2 high-speed chases in 2 days — Somerset cops still searching for him

BRIDGEWATER — Police are still looking for a man who escaped police after two high-speed chases on two consecutive days.

Nigel Hill, 22, a suspect in several home and vehicle burglaries in Bridgewater, was first spotted by officers on Washington Avenue on Feb. 4 driving a stolen car, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Hill failed to follow orders to stop and instead sped away, according to Robertson. Police called off the dangerous pursuit at Washington Valley Road.

The next afternoon, a Franklin officer set up surveillance when police saw the vehicle on Parkside Street. Hill eventually got in the vehicle and drove toward Route 27 and again failed to stop for police, Robertson said.

He led officers on an another erratic high-speed chase north on Route 27. Police once again broke off the chase for safety reasons.

The vehicle was found in New Brunswick on Feb. 6.

Hill faces two counts of second-degree eluding, third-degree burglary and is also wanted on a failure to appear for a theft charge.

Robertson said anyone who sees Hill should not approach him but call Bridgewater Police Department at 908-722-4111, Franklin Police at 732-873-5533 or the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at 908-231-7100.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

