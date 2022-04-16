2 Gloucester officers injured arresting NJ man, cops say

GLOUCESTER — A pair of officers was injured trying to arrest a disorderly man after he threw a bottle at a passing car, according to police.

36-year-old Robert Allen faces two charges including obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. Allen was released after his arrest with a pending court date "in accordance with NJ Bail Reform," police said.

It started with the thrown bottle Friday morning, according to police. A driver passing by the La Cascata townhomes called the cops at around 8:30 a.m. to report that the bottle hit his car.

The victim gave a description to dispatch. As an officer responded to the call, he spotted a man matching that description near the Sunoco Gas Station on Blackwood Clementon Road.

But when told to stop, police said the man, identified as Allen, continued walking and seemingly ignored the order. Then he took off running into the Sunoco.

Once inside the gas station, Allen tried getting behind the checkout counter, according to police. The officer followed him inside.

As the attempted arrest unfolded, Allen began "wrestling" with the officer to get away, police said. It took other officers arriving to help to take the suspected bottle thrower into custody.

Two officers were injured in the scuffle and treated at the scene.

