2 former Lakeland High School teens killed in head-on crash

WANAQUE — A Passaic County high school was in mourning on Thursday after two recent students were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.

Victor Weinpel, 19, of Wanaque, was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla that hit a guardrail on Greenwood Lake Turnpike about 3:15 p.m. and then crossed into the opposite lane of travel, where it hit a van driven by Paul Barker, 64, Ringwood, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

Weinpal’s passenger, a 17-year-old male from West Milford, also died in the crash.

Barker was treated at Saint Joseph’s University Hospital for minor injuries.

Lakeland Superintendent Hugh Beattie confirmed to NorthJersey.com that Weinpal and his passenger were former students.

The school recently made headlines when Beattie reminded students about a new policy that everyone going to the prom must ride school-provided transportation .

Valdes asked anyone with additional information about this crash to call 877-370-PCPO

