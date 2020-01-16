19 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 17-19

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Lustgarten Comedy Show Fundraiser

The next Ramsey Movie Theatre Live Stand-up Comedy Show is a fundraiser show for the Lustgarten Foundation, and 50% of all proceeds will go directly to the foundation. J.P. McDade is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central's Roast Battle II and Comedy Knockout on TruTV. He has worked with Gilbert Gottfried, Colin Quinn, Nikki Glaser, and Norm Macdonald. Go to ramseytheatre.com and click on the comedy flyer to purchase tickets and click on "View Trailer" to see J.P. McDade performing stand-up comedy Tickets: $20 Featuring: Monty Mason, John Kim, and Jimmy McDonald J.P. McDade will be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans after the show As always, we will have a donation box set up in the lobby to raise money for the Lustgarten Foundation to find a cure for pancreatic cancer. BUY TIX ONLINE IN ADVANCE. THIS SHOW WILL SELL OUT!!! Doors open 9 pm and show starts at 9:30 pm.

Jan 18, 2020

Ramsey Theatre

125 E. Main St., Ramsey, NJ 07446

CAMDEN COUNTY

Winter Sidewalk Sale

Celebrate the start of 2020 with four days of great specials and deals during Haddonfield's 9th Annual Winterfest Sidewalk Sale taking place Thursday, January 16 through Sunday, January 19. Times for the Sidewalk Sale vary by store hours. The sale will be held both in-store and outdoors – making it a true 'sidewalk' sale event. Heating up Haddonfield's fine shops and boutiques will be exciting specials and discounts throughout the beautiful Downtown business district along Kings Highway and our charming side streets – which include Mechanic Street, Ellis Street, Tanner Street, Haddy Lane, Kings Court and Haddon Avenue. With discounts from 25, 50, and even 75% off, this is an event you will not want to miss!

Jan 16, 2020 - Jan 19, 2020

Downtown

200 Kings Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cellar Tastings

Taste a variety of limited production, reserve, and older vintage wines that have been carefully aged in our wine maker’s private cellar. We invite you to join us in our Barrel Room as we re-experience some of our favorite Hawk Haven vintages. The Cellar Tasting is $20 per person. The wines on the tasting will be announced closer to the date. These wines will be available for purchase this weekend only.

Jan 18, 2020 - Jan 19, 2020

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Comedy UnCorked

Join us Saturday, January 18, for Comedy UnCorked! Enjoy a three-course, wine-paired dinner and comedy show starring three hilarious NY comedians– Casey Balsham, Mike Sicoli, Camille Theobald, and comedic host Sam Mushman. An event not to miss! 6-7pm: Social Hour (Cash Bar) Seating starts at approximately 6:45pm 7pm: Three-course wine-paired dinner is served MENU Rolls & Butter First Course Willow Creek Spinach Salad tossed with bleu cheese, walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic dijon dressing Wine: Wilde Cock Prestige Silver Second Course Grilled Frenched Pork Loin Chop with mushroom gravy, braised carrots and mashed potatoes Wine: Wilde Cock Apple Third Course Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Sangria: Peach Mango 8pm: Comedy Show begins immediately following dinner, featuring three amazing NYC comics and comedic host, Sam Mushman. Tickets are only $65 per person + tax (dinner, wine, AND a show!) Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Rated MA!

Jan 18, 2020

Willow Creek Winery

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Lotus Land - The American Rush Tribute

With an unparalleled performance, The American RUSH Tribute Lotus Land brings the force of live Rush to life on stage. Enjoyed by die-hard Rush fans, musicians, and casual music listeners alike, the Lotus Land experience has been heralded as the ultimate celebration of RUSH's musical craftsmanship and spirited performances. With the true set up and sound of the Canadian power trio, Lotus Land delivers the thrill that people expect when they see RUSH in concert. Their performances have wowed sold-out houses in premiere concert venues and their fan base continues to grow nationally and internationally. 7:00 pm.

Jan 18, 2020

The Levoy Theatre

126-130 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX COUNTY



Lunar New Year Celebration

Join the CHA and the Chinese Association of Millburn-Short Hills as we shake off the winter blues. Come celebrate the Lunar New Year by following the lion through the woods. Be prepared to make some noise with games, trivia, crafts, and traditional stories.

Jan 19, 2020

Cora Hartshorn Arboretum & Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

Tammy Pescatelli

Tammy Pescatelli brings brassy sexiness with a bold female voice of witty sarcasm to her audiences, holding her own on the topics of sports, television, dating and family life using tongue-in-cheek humor. She is relatable to every audience member, male or female. After seeing her perform, nearly everyone wishes she was their best friend or sister!

Jan 17, 2020

SOPAC

One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ 07079

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Winter Fest at Winery

Shake cabin fever and join us at the vineyard for a fun-filled festival. For this special weekend, our Tasting Room, Vista Room, and Tank Building will each feature their own unique winery experience. Food samples, live music, art, winery tours, tank samples, and of course lots of wine. Turn your winter blues into delicious red! Step up to the bar to be guided through a wine tasting that explores Old York Cellars' wines and your own palate (included with ticket). Visit the food stations to try our hand-made delights like Malbec Marinara Sauce, Honey Espresso Chile Sauce, & Vineyard Honey. Join a tour to learn about the history of the winery and the full vine-to-bottle process, followed by a sample of unreleased wine right from the tank!

Jan 18, 2020 - Jan 19, 2020

Old York Cellars

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Jersey RV & Camping Show

Featuring the very latest makes and models of recreational vehicles from all the nation's top manufacturers. Special factory rebates, financing, and on the spot loan approval makes this show a cannot miss for the serious RV enthusiasts! That's not all…… The show will feature all kinds of industry vendors, along with campgrounds, tow vehicles, and everything you may need for your next RV vacation. ​Seminars, features, and entertainment will set this show apart from all others in the state. There is something for everyone!

Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 19, 2020

New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

North Jersey Orchid Show & Sale

The show features nearly a thousand blooming orchids originating from all over the world in all shapes and sizes, and colors of the rainbow. The show also features world-renown orchid vendors and educational workshop on growing and flowering these beautiful plants, free twice-daily raffles, free parking, and free admission. With approximately 25,000 known species and more than 250,000 hybrids, orchids are the largest family of flowering plants on the planet. Orchids are found on nearly every continent and in a surprising range of environments from the Everglades of Florida to the cloud forests of South America. Come learn more and enjoy the astounding beauty of these plants.

Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 19, 2020

Rutgers Douglass Student Center

100 George St., New Brusnwick, NJ 08901

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

TV's biggest dance show returns to the State Theatre with Dancing with the Stars: Live! Featuring fan favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop. The show delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater, with more surprise casting to be announced.

Jan 19, 2020

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

ABBA Tribute

Back by popular demand! Sing and dance the night away with Dancing Dream's spot-on Tribute to ABBA! Featuring all your favorite Abba songs "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "Take a Chance", "Fernando", and many more. The New York City based touring tribute act brings you back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s. Dancing Dream Abba Tribute Band was founded by two European singers Halina Ulatowski and Agnes. You can expect their team of seasoned musicians and talented lead singers ("Agnetha" and "Frida") to take you on a nostalgic trip back to the glitz and glamour of the 70s with their beautiful harmonies, elaborate costumes and exciting choreography. This ABBA Tribute Band's fan base is ever-growing all over the country! Don't miss this opportunity to slip on your platforms and sing and dance along to your favorite ABBA songs performed by DANCING DREAM. Every show is one to be remembered!

Jan 18, 2020

McLoones Supper Club

1200 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Henrik Lundqvist Meet & Greet

Henrik Lundqvist, is a Swedish professional ice hockey goaltender for the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League (NHL). His dominating play during his rookie season resulted in the New York media and Rangers fans giving him the nickname "King Henrik". During the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy, he led the Swedish men's team to their second Olympic gold medal. Lundqvist is considered a butterfly style goalie, though unorthodox because of the aggressive way he performs the butterfly. He is best known for his sensational quickness, athleticism and strong positional play.

Jan 18, 2020

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Celebrating the Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with the NJ Orators

The New Jersey Orators will perform selected works and passages written and inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The non-profit youth organization is well-known for teaching oratorical skills to youth between the ages of 7-18. $5 Donation.

Jan 19, 2020

T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center

94 Drs. James Parker Blvd., Red Bank, NJ 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

Horizon - Kyle Marshall Choreography

Breakout choreographer Kyle Marshall has quickly earned a reputation in the dance world as an artist who challenges convention with beauty and elegance. Hot on the heels of performances at Brooklyn Academy of Music's Next Wave Festival, Kyle Marshall performs his stunning work, King, a solo work set to Dr. Martin Luther King's final speech I've Been to the Mountaintop, A.D., a work set to text from the holy Bible, and the world premiere of his latest work, Horizon, which was developed in residence at the Morris Museum.

Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 18, 2020

Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

Almost Queen

The most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves! Donning genuine costumes, and featuring signature four-part harmonies, Almost Queen captures the energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

Jan 17, 2020

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

PASSAIC COUNTY

Family Woodland Hike

Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child friendly hike in the Garden's woodlands. Learn about the plants, animals and geology around you on a hike designed to fit the group.Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain cancels. FREE.

Jan 19, 2020

New Jersey Botanical Garden

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SOMERSET COUNTY

The Brook Orchestra's presents The Unfinished Symphony

Under the direction of Thomas Vacca, the orchestra will present selections by Grieg, Elgar, Beethoven, and Schubert. The featured piece will be Schubert's Unfinished Symphony. The concert is Vacca's debut performance at the Brook, however he is certainly not new to the wielding of the baton, as he has conducted the Rutgers Sinfonia, Ravina Youth Symphony, and the Princeton Charter School Orchestra. Since taking up his new position as conductor, Vacca has doubled the size of the orchestra, by drawing on "great professional relationships" His plans for the future include enlarging the orchestra's string section, and expanding its repertoire with both advanced symphonic works and familiar favorites, including popular music of quality. The Brook Arts Center is dedicated to encouraging and nurturing the arts in Somerset County.

Jan 19, 2020

Brook Arts Center

10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, NJ 08805

UNION COUNTY

Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser for Union County Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Celebrity Bartender’s FUNDRAISER for the Union County St. Patrick's Day Parade. Honoring the Elizabeth Police Department Motor Unit. Featuring Live Irish Music and a performance by Union County Police.

Jan 19, 2020

33 South 21st Street

Kenilworth, New Jersey 07033