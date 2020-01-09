19 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 10-12

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

CAMDEN COUNTY

Sweet Charity

A newly imagined production of this high-energy, comedic musical with dancing inspired by the late, great Bob Fosse! Inspired by Federico Fellini's Nights of Cabiria, Sweet Charity explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. With a tuneful, groovy, mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, Sweet Charity captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist. A creative team, headed by our Producing Artistic Director, Bruce Curless, brings this dance-filled musical to the Ritz stage to kick off 2020!

Jan 9, 2020 - Feb 2, 2020

Ritz Theatre Company

915 White Horse Pike, Haddon Township, NJ 08107

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Fins' Sunday Social

Help East Lynne Theater Company kick-off its 40th Season at Fins Bar & Grille on Sunday, January 12th from 10:30 am - 2:30 pm. Enjoy brunch, listen to live music provided by Fins, and meet ELTC staff, board members, volunteers and friends. At 2:30 pm, ELTC receives 50% of the earned revenue from the brunch. On hand will be 2020 Season Tickets: four for only $90 to be used at any time and in any way. These are offered through March 31. Season tickets are $100 if purchased between April 1 and June 30. The theme for ELTC's exciting season is "Challenging Change." There will also be information on how to become involved with ELTC, partnership opportunities, applications for our Student Workshop, and a 50/50 raffle.

Jan 12, 2020

Fins Bar & Grille

142 Decatur St., Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX COUNTY



Frozen Fun Night

Want to build a snowman (out of ice cream) and meet Elsa? Join CHA for a fun evening, learning about snow and what all the animals are doing during winter!

Jan 11, 2020

Cora Hartshorn Arboretum & Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

It’s Only a Play

It's Only a Play written by Terrence McNally, and directed by Peyton Thomas. It's the opening night of the play The Golden Egg on Broadway, and the wealthy producer is throwing a lavish party in her Manhattan townhouse. Downstairs the celebrities are pouring in, but the real action is upstairs in the bedroom, where a group of insiders have staked themselves out to await the reviews. The result? A hilarious combination of narcissism, ambition, childishness, and just plain irrationality that infuse this glimpse behind the scenes. Show: January 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24 & 25, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets: $25 for adults and $20 for students/seniors, can be ordered at Brown Paper Tickets or by calling the box office.

Jan 10, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020

Studio Playhouse

14 Alvin Pl., Upper Montclair, NJ 07043

Afro Cuban All-Stars

The Afro-Cuban All Stars is a unique big band devoted to promoting the story of Cuba’s rich musical history and the spectrum of Latin dance music, including mambo, cha cha, salsa, rumba, son montuno, timba, guajira, danzón, abakuá and bolero. Led by ex-Sierra Maestra drummer Juan De Marcos Gonzalez, the multi-generational Afro-Cuban All Stars have been essential to the growing worldwide popularity of Afro-Cuban music.

Jan 10, 2020

SOPAC

One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ 07079

MERCER COUNTY

2020 River Horse Cask Festival

New Year, New Beer! On January 11th we will be holding our Annual Cask Festival and debuting a number of unique casks!

Jan 11, 2020

2 Graphics Dr, Ewing Township, NJ 08628

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Garden State Outdoor Sports Show

The 37th annual Garden State Outdoor Sports Show is taking place January 9-12, 2020 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison, NJ. As one of the greatest sport shows on the east coast, our goal is to deliver top seminars, attractions, and exhibits designed to speak to sportsmen and women of all ages with a focus on activities the whole family can enjoy. The event is presented in partnership with The New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife, The New Jersey Outdoor Alliance, United Bowhunters of New Jersey and The New Jersey State Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.

Jan 9, 2020 - Jan 12, 2020

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave, Edison, New Jersey 08837

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was created in 1946 by Sir Thomas Beecham, who set out to create a distinguished ensemble from the finest musicians in the country. Beecham envisioned an orchestra that would bring the greatest music to audiences and stages around the world and, to this day, his legacy continues. Over the years, the RPO has become a byword for remarkable quality and versatility, undertaking a diverse range of activities from traditional concerts to classical spectaculars. The Orchestra is London-based and performs regularly at the Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall, and Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, as well as undertaking a busy schedule of UK concerts, international tours, recordings for CD, film and television, and community and education work.

Jan 11, 2020

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Mr. Pennygaff's Cirkus Sideshow Spectacular

Mr. Pennygaff takes you on a tour of American popular entertainment, with juggling, feats of daring, comedy, sideshow stunts, and audience interaction. See Mr. Pennygaff balance bottles on wooden spoons and tops on strings, experience a classic plate spinning frenzy, and even learn some of his tricks!

Jan 11, 2020

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

4 Course Dinner Cruise

Enjoy exciting dinner selections consisting of savory chicken, fresh fish, pasta, beef selection, rice, potato, vegetables, international desserts, coffee and tea. To spice up your evening, we offer a cash bar that includes a full assortment of cordials, premium liquors, domestic / imported beers as well as a spectacular wine list.

Jan 11, 2020

Cornucopia Cruise Line

401 Riverview Dr, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Metropolitan Opera Live in HD: Wozzeck

Berg’s 20th-century shocker stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium and soprano Elza van den Heever as the long-suffering Marie. Groundbreaking visual artist and director William Kentridge unveils a bold new staging set in an apocalyptic wasteland. Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes

Jan 11, 2020

Monmouth University Pollak Theatre

400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

Third Annual Yiddish Film Festival

Join us at Monmouth's County Jewish Heritage Museum for the presentation of our Third Annual Yiddish Film Festival. Admission: members, $10 per film; non-members, $12 per film. For more information or to make a non-refundable paid reservation, call the Museum or visit our website. Inclement weather dates for Sunday, January 19th and Sunday, February 9th. Inclement weather date for Wednesday is February 12th.

Jan 12, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020

The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County

310 Mts. Corner Dr., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

The Capitol Steps: The Lyin’ Kings

Just in time for primary season! No matter who or what is in the headlines, you can bet The Capitol Steps will tackle both sides of the political spectrum and all things equally foolish. What more would you expect from the group that puts the “mock” in Democracy?

Jan 10, 2020

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Reza: Edge of Illusion

Reza takes the art of illusion to new extremes, delivering incredible cutting-edge magic, masterful comedic timing, and interactive and inspirational moments in a rock concert-style show that appeals to magic fans young and old!

Jan 11, 2020

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Teddy Bear Tea

Enjoy a respite from the colder weather with scrumptious treats and a fun performance in the Bickford Theatre. Each child will receive a remembrance of the day. Perfect for families with children ages 3-8, this event offers a great opportunity for a winter-themed family photo. There are two seatings: 11 am & 1 pm.

Jan 11, 2020

Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

SOMERSET COUNTY

Warren Recreation Winter Festival, Fireworks & Bonfire!

This FREE EVENT is January 11, 2020 (rain date January 18) from 4-7pm at the Municipal Complex Baseball Field Area off of Bardy Road. Come enjoy live music, ice carver, petting zoo, horse drawn carriage rides, carnival rides, marshmallow roasting and free hot chocolate!

Jan 11, 2020

46 Mountain Blvd, Warren, New Jersey 07059

Abraham Staats House - Open House

The Abraham Staats House will be open for free tours. Check our website for special exhibits or presenters at the house for this event.

Jan 11, 2020

Abraham Staats House

17 Von Steuben Ln., South Bound Brook, NJ 08880

UNION COUNTY

Jeremy Jordan

Broadway powerhouse Jeremy Jordan takes the stage at UCPAC for a one-night-only performance. Jeremy’s sharp wit and wry humor, coupled with one of the most exceptional voices on the scene today make for an unforgettable night. Don’t miss this one of a kind show!

Jan 11, 2020

Union County Performing Arts Center

1601 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065

WARREN COUNTY

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass

A veritable “dream team” of virtuoso brass players and internationally acclaimed brass ensemble, The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is composed of some of America’s top brass musicians dedicated to bringing the joyous experience of great music to a wide range of audiences appearing on the world’s most prominent stages. “Rodney Marsalis effortlessly mixes classical, big band swing, New Orleans jazz and straight ahead jazz...”

Jan 11, 2020

Sitnik Theatre

715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown, NJ 07840