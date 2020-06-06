180 Turning Lives Around now more than ever

With over 1,000,000 people here in New Jersey out of work, thousands of business’s shut down and life as we used to know it badly interrupted, things can get a little tense around the house.

I have heard stories of people I know making some bad choices and inflicting abuse on their spouse and family. These are people not known for such behavior. These are tough times and tensions climb.

I first worked with 180 Turning Lives Around many years ago helping raise needed funds for their Amanda’s Easel program which was designed to provide art therapy to those children affected by domestic violence. A terrific program that really worked bringing a calmness and help to those children who needed it desperately.

I was fascinated and impressed by all of their programs and services used in helping those victims and their children of domestic violence and sexual assault. 180 was started to empower those survivors and families affected by family violence and sexual assault to find the strength and courage to turn their lives around. 180 presents help to those with dignity and respect providing their victims with the privacy they need.

Now more than ever is the time to help 180 Turning Lives Around continue their work as domestic violence is on the rise. If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault I strongly encourage you to reach out to 180. Their website is 180nj.org and their hotlines are:

Domestic Violence: 1-888-843-9262

Sexual Violence: 1-888-264-RAPE

2NDFLOOR Youth Call and Text Helpline: 1-888-222-2228

You can help 180 Turning Lives Around by donating at 180nj.org. Thank you 180 for making a difference.