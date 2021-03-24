18 times Sesame Street got a cameo from a New Jersey celebrity
My baby boy loves Sesame Street, particularly "the letter of the day" with Elmo. Clap Clap. As a parent, my favorite part of the show is the celebrity cameos. Maybe you appreciate them too? Today we watched an episode with Rumson, New Jersey's Charlie Puth. I quickly searched and found a treasure trove of New Jersey stars performing with cast members of Sesame Street. Let's take a look!
These New Jersey entertainers do an amazing job! Check these out.