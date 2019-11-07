18 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 8-10
Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!
Big Joe Henry at Source Brewing
Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry and the Jersey Prize Team at Source Brewing in Colts Neck on Saturday, November 9th at 4:00 PM! See what Source Brewing has to offer.
Nov 9, 2019
Source Farmhouse Brewery
300 Route 34, Colts Neck, NJ 07722
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Join us for our FREE Second Friday Opening Reception! At Second Friday Receptions, we gather to celebrate the openings of our newest galleries. Also enjoy: Live music Refreshments,snacks and guest artists. We look forward to seeing you here!
Nov 8, 2019
Noyes Arts Garage
2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Rock For Sea Turtles by Sea Turtle Recovery
Come enjoy Hors d'oeuvres and great music at Josie Kelly's Public House in Somer's Point. Enjoy music from The Turtle Heads while helping to save sick and injured sea turtles in New Jersey. You can't miss it!
Nov 9, 2019
Josie Kelly's Public House
908 Shore Rd., Somer's Point, NJ 08244
A pairing of Lazy Eye Distilleries unique and award winning spirits with carefully selected cheese from arounfd the world. Pairing's cost $10.
Nov 9, 2019
Lazy Eye Distillery
1328 Harding Hwy., Richland, NJ 08350
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Bar Takeover: The Cocktail Whisperer Warren Bobrow
Master Mixologist Warren Bobrow is taking over! Taking over Riverview's bar, that is, to serve up some of his creative cocktail creations. On Friday, November 8th the Upstairs Lounge at Riverview opens at 6pm with guitarist Bill Corvino, then at 8pm join author, chef and "Cocktail Whisperer" Warren Bobrow for a lively evening of conversation & craft cocktails. Banter back and forth with Bobrow as he mixes original and classic drinks from any of his six books– and then give these amazing aperitifs a taste! Bobrow's books will be available for purchase to be signed following the event. Your $35 ticket includes the music & event, a selection of appetizers, and a sampling of the Cocktail Whisperer's favorite drinks! Additional drinks available to order. Warren Bobrow is a mixologist, chef, and writer known as the Cocktail Whisperer. Bobrow is a freelance mixologist specializing in Craft Spirits. He has developed bar programs and implemented their cocktail and ice programs.
Nov 8, 2019
Riverview Live
219 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016
CAMDEN COUNTY
The Camden Children's garden presents: Our Annual…TRAIN FESTIVAL! It's all about Trains! Story time aboard the Polar Express Make Train faces as crafts Take a train ride through the garden! For details and tickets, email for more information or call. Admission $9 for adults and children. Children under 1 are free.
Nov 9, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019
Camden Children's Garden
3 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103
CAPE MAY COUNTY
The Exit Zero Jazz Festival is an in-door, multi-venue festival with headline concerts in Schmidtchen Theater, featured concerts in Cape May Convention Hall, and a full weekend club schedule in the bars and restaurants of Cape May.The Cape May Brewing Company Hops Pass Club Series featuring a wide array of music in the clubs and restaurants of Cape May. To date, the 2019 Autumn Exit Zero Jazz Festival features The Summit: Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6; The War and Treaty, David Sanborn, Bria Skonberg, The Messenger Legacy: Art Blakey Centennial Celebration, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, The Bad Plus, John Oates Good Road Band, Stooges Brass Band, Daisy Castro Quartet, C.L.A.F.F.Y. featuring Kate K-S, Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution, Jennifer Hartswick/Nick Cassarino Duo, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. For a complete Festival lineup and ticketing, visit website.
Nov 8, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019
Cape May Convention Hall
714 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Emanation 2019: Meet the Artists
Join us at WheatonArts on November 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as we celebrate our current exhibition, Emanation 2019! The afternoon will be filled with hands-on activities that encourage creative learning, artist demonstrations of how the artworks were made in our Glass Studio, informal gallery talks by the curator and exhibiting artists, and a return performance of “Phantom Frequencies” by Martha McDonald and Laura Baird. See the full schedule for this unique celebration on our website at wheatonarts.org.
Nov 9, 2019
1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, NJ 08332
GPS: 1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332
HUDSON COUNTY
Beane (William Franke) is an exile from life – an oddball. His live wire sister (Sandy Cockrell) and brother-in-law (Clay Cockrell) try to make time for him in their busy lives, but are rarely able to pierce his protective bubble. Following a chance encounter with a burglar (Angela Sharp), Beane is blissfully transformed by the power of love. His family is also impacted by his mysterious changes as they all go on a wonderfully enchanting and wildly funny journey together.
Nov 7, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019
Barrow Mansion
83 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Flemington Fall Restaurant Week
Savor the Flavors of Fall! Taste of Flemington Fall Restaurant Week is back! Restaurant Week features fabulous seasonal specials for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! $25 or $35 prix fixe dinner menu at participating table service restaurants. Stay tuned to our website for participating restaurants.
Nov 10, 2019 - Nov 15, 2019
91 Main St., Flemington, NJ 08822
MERCER COUNTY
New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra Salon: Mythos
Members of the New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra musicians present NBCO@Morven, a three-part series of uncommon chamber music pieces connected by a common theme. All events will take place in Morven’s Stockton Education Center. Short works are mixed with lively and informative discussions with the orchestra's conductor Mark Hyczko. The program on November 10, 2019 is “Mythos”, which will explore works inspired by ancient myths and legends. The salon on January 25 is called “Extended Techniques”, which features works that explore unusual approaches to writing for instruments. The concluding salon on May 9, 2020 is “Life/Death”, which explores music written at momentous occasions in the composers' lives. Light refreshments will be served throughout.
Nov 10, 2019
55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Brunswick Eruption Robotics Competition
Brunswick Eruption is a FIRST robotics off-season event hosted by Team 25, Raider Robotix. The goal of FIRST Robotics is to get students involved in the fields of science and engineering by participating in robotics competitions. Brunswick Eruption (BE) was started in 2002 mainly as a way to get more FRC teams active in the region. There will be about 40 robot teams competing this year. Hope to see you there!
Nov 9, 2019
98 Raider Rd., North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
MORRIS COUNTY
Whether its sweet or savory, fruity or chocolatey, no Thanksgiving feast is complete without delicious pies. Experience the euphoria of sampling over 30 different types, completely free of charge, at the Farm store, giving guests the opportunity to pre-order and bring home the perfect assortment for their Thanksgiving meals.
Nov 9, 2019
Alstede Farms
1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930
The perfect fall family tradition! Make delicious, homemade apple cider using an old-fashioned, hand-cranked cider press, and learn fun facts about the amazing apple. Best of all, enjoy the fruits of your labor, and sample the fresh cider. This event is rain or shine!
Nov 9, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019
Great Swamp OEC
247 Southern Blvd., Chatham Township, NJ 07928
OCEAN COUNTY
Decade: 40 Anniversary of Neil Young
40 years ago in November of 1979, Neil Young and Crazy Horse embarked on a tour to support his 1978 release “Rust Never Sleeps”, with a concert and film he called “Live Rust”. On November 8, 2019, Decade brings this concert back to life in its entirety with many of the theatrical elements in place. Please join, John Hathaway- Lead Vocals, Guitars, Harmonica, Gordon “Bunker” Strout - Vocals, Guitars, Steve Cunniff - Vocals, Keyboards, Bob Giunco - Drums, Ken Ramos. -Vocals, Bass Guitar, Pam McCoy - Backing Vocals on this historic night as we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of “Live Rust” at The Strand Theater.
Nov 8, 2019
The Strand
400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701
Family Promise SOC Gift Auction
Family Promise of Southern Ocean County is having a fundraiser gift auction on Saturday, Nov 9, at St. Mary's of the Pines Parish Center in Manahawkin. All proceeds from this event will be used to help homeless children and their families. Event entry fee is $10 in advance, which is recommended due to limited seating, or $15 at the door. Doors open at 4pm, calling begins at 6pm. For information or to purchase advance tickets, contact fpsocstaff@gmail.com or call 609-994-3317.
Nov 9, 2019
100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
UNION COUNTY
Catholic Charities Homeless Benefit
Join us for a wonderful night of 60s music and fun all to support Catholic Charities Homeless Programs caring for those in need in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union Counties. Headlining the show are The Midtown Men, the Tony and Grammy Award winning original cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys. 100% of ticket sales will support Catholic Charities Homeless Services. Fabulous door prizes too! Call the Union County Performing Arts Center at 732.499.8226 or via their website at UCPAC.org. For event related questions and Sponsor information, please contact Peter Ruccione, Director of Development at 973.818.4060.
Nov 9, 2019
1601 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ 07065
WARREN COUNTY
Marketspace returns to Jersey Girl Brewing for Crafts and Drafts on November 9, 2019. This pop-up handmade market features 16 local artisans inside of the brewery warehouse. Please note: There will not be food trucks on-site for this event. Jersey Girl highly recommends a number of local restaurants for take-out or delivery. You are also welcome to bring your own food into the brewery. Free admission and children are warmly welcomed! Vendors are welcome to sample the brew.
Nov 9, 2019
Jersey Girl Brewing Co.
426 Sand Shore Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07840