18 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 8-10

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry at Source Brewing

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry and the Jersey Prize Team at Source Brewing in Colts Neck on Saturday, November 9th at 4:00 PM! See what Source Brewing has to offer.

Nov 9, 2019

Source Farmhouse Brewery

300 Route 34, Colts Neck, NJ 07722

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Second Friday

Join us for our FREE Second Friday Opening Reception! At Second Friday Receptions, we gather to celebrate the openings of our newest galleries. Also enjoy: Live music Refreshments,snacks and guest artists. We look forward to seeing you here!

Nov 8, 2019

Noyes Arts Garage

2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Rock For Sea Turtles by Sea Turtle Recovery

Come enjoy Hors d'oeuvres and great music at Josie Kelly's Public House in Somer's Point. Enjoy music from The Turtle Heads while helping to save sick and injured sea turtles in New Jersey. You can't miss it!

Nov 9, 2019

Josie Kelly's Public House

908 Shore Rd., Somer's Point, NJ 08244

International Cheese Pairing

A pairing of Lazy Eye Distilleries unique and award winning spirits with carefully selected cheese from arounfd the world. Pairing's cost $10.

Nov 9, 2019

Lazy Eye Distillery

1328 Harding Hwy., Richland, NJ 08350

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bar Takeover: The Cocktail Whisperer Warren Bobrow

Master Mixologist Warren Bobrow is taking over! Taking over Riverview's bar, that is, to serve up some of his creative cocktail creations. On Friday, November 8th the Upstairs Lounge at Riverview opens at 6pm with guitarist Bill Corvino, then at 8pm join author, chef and "Cocktail Whisperer" Warren Bobrow for a lively evening of conversation & craft cocktails. Banter back and forth with Bobrow as he mixes original and classic drinks from any of his six books– and then give these amazing aperitifs a taste! Bobrow's books will be available for purchase to be signed following the event. Your $35 ticket includes the music & event, a selection of appetizers, and a sampling of the Cocktail Whisperer's favorite drinks! Additional drinks available to order. Warren Bobrow is a mixologist, chef, and writer known as the Cocktail Whisperer. Bobrow is a freelance mixologist specializing in Craft Spirits. He has developed bar programs and implemented their cocktail and ice programs.

Nov 8, 2019

Riverview Live

219 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016

CAMDEN COUNTY

Train Festival

The Camden Children's garden presents: Our Annual…TRAIN FESTIVAL! It's all about Trains! Story time aboard the Polar Express Make Train faces as crafts Take a train ride through the garden! For details and tickets, email for more information or call. Admission $9 for adults and children. Children under 1 are free.

Nov 9, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019

Camden Children's Garden

3 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Exit Zero Jazz Festival

The Exit Zero Jazz Festival is an in-door, multi-venue festival with headline concerts in Schmidtchen Theater, featured concerts in Cape May Convention Hall, and a full weekend club schedule in the bars and restaurants of Cape May.The Cape May Brewing Company Hops Pass Club Series featuring a wide array of music in the clubs and restaurants of Cape May. To date, the 2019 Autumn Exit Zero Jazz Festival features The Summit: Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6; The War and Treaty, David Sanborn, Bria Skonberg, The Messenger Legacy: Art Blakey Centennial Celebration, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, The Bad Plus, John Oates Good Road Band, Stooges Brass Band, Daisy Castro Quartet, C.L.A.F.F.Y. featuring Kate K-S, Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution, Jennifer Hartswick/Nick Cassarino Duo, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. For a complete Festival lineup and ticketing, visit website.

Nov 8, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019

Cape May Convention Hall

714 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Emanation 2019: Meet the Artists

Join us at WheatonArts on November 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as we celebrate our current exhibition, Emanation 2019! The afternoon will be filled with hands-on activities that encourage creative learning, artist demonstrations of how the artworks were made in our Glass Studio, informal gallery talks by the curator and exhibiting artists, and a return performance of “Phantom Frequencies” by Martha McDonald and Laura Baird. See the full schedule for this unique celebration on our website at wheatonarts.org.

Nov 9, 2019

1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, NJ 08332

GPS: 1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332

HUDSON COUNTY

Love Song by John Kolvenbach

Beane (William Franke) is an exile from life – an oddball. His live wire sister (Sandy Cockrell) and brother-in-law (Clay Cockrell) try to make time for him in their busy lives, but are rarely able to pierce his protective bubble. Following a chance encounter with a burglar (Angela Sharp), Beane is blissfully transformed by the power of love. His family is also impacted by his mysterious changes as they all go on a wonderfully enchanting and wildly funny journey together.

Nov 7, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019

Barrow Mansion

83 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington Fall Restaurant Week

Savor the Flavors of Fall! Taste of Flemington Fall Restaurant Week is back! Restaurant Week features fabulous seasonal specials for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! $25 or $35 prix fixe dinner menu at participating table service restaurants. Stay tuned to our website for participating restaurants.

Nov 10, 2019 - Nov 15, 2019

91 Main St., Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra Salon: Mythos

Members of the New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra musicians present NBCO@Morven, a three-part series of uncommon chamber music pieces connected by a common theme. All events will take place in Morven’s Stockton Education Center. Short works are mixed with lively and informative discussions with the orchestra's conductor Mark Hyczko. The program on November 10, 2019 is “Mythos”, which will explore works inspired by ancient myths and legends. The salon on January 25 is called “Extended Techniques”, which features works that explore unusual approaches to writing for instruments. The concluding salon on May 9, 2020 is “Life/Death”, which explores music written at momentous occasions in the composers' lives. Light refreshments will be served throughout.

Nov 10, 2019

55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Brunswick Eruption Robotics Competition

Brunswick Eruption is a FIRST robotics off-season event hosted by Team 25, Raider Robotix. The goal of FIRST Robotics is to get students involved in the fields of science and engineering by participating in robotics competitions. Brunswick Eruption (BE) was started in 2002 mainly as a way to get more FRC teams active in the region. There will be about 40 robot teams competing this year. Hope to see you there!

Nov 9, 2019

98 Raider Rd., North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902

MORRIS COUNTY

Pie Tasting Experience

Whether its sweet or savory, fruity or chocolatey, no Thanksgiving feast is complete without delicious pies. Experience the euphoria of sampling over 30 different types, completely free of charge, at the Farm store, giving guests the opportunity to pre-order and bring home the perfect assortment for their Thanksgiving meals.

Nov 9, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Apple Cidering

The perfect fall family tradition! Make delicious, homemade apple cider using an old-fashioned, hand-cranked cider press, and learn fun facts about the amazing apple. Best of all, enjoy the fruits of your labor, and sample the fresh cider. This event is rain or shine!

Nov 9, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019

Great Swamp OEC

247 Southern Blvd., Chatham Township, NJ 07928

OCEAN COUNTY

Decade: 40 Anniversary of Neil Young

40 years ago in November of 1979, Neil Young and Crazy Horse embarked on a tour to support his 1978 release “Rust Never Sleeps”, with a concert and film he called “Live Rust”. On November 8, 2019, Decade brings this concert back to life in its entirety with many of the theatrical elements in place. Please join, John Hathaway- Lead Vocals, Guitars, Harmonica, Gordon “Bunker” Strout - Vocals, Guitars, Steve Cunniff - Vocals, Keyboards, Bob Giunco - Drums, Ken Ramos. -Vocals, Bass Guitar, Pam McCoy - Backing Vocals on this historic night as we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of “Live Rust” at The Strand Theater.

Nov 8, 2019

The Strand

400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

Family Promise SOC Gift Auction

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County is having a fundraiser gift auction on Saturday, Nov 9, at St. Mary's of the Pines Parish Center in Manahawkin. All proceeds from this event will be used to help homeless children and their families. Event entry fee is $10 in advance, which is recommended due to limited seating, or $15 at the door. Doors open at 4pm, calling begins at 6pm. For information or to purchase advance tickets, contact fpsocstaff@gmail.com or call 609-994-3317.

Nov 9, 2019

100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

UNION COUNTY

Catholic Charities Homeless Benefit

Join us for a wonderful night of 60s music and fun all to support Catholic Charities Homeless Programs caring for those in need in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union Counties. Headlining the show are The Midtown Men, the Tony and Grammy Award winning original cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys. 100% of ticket sales will support Catholic Charities Homeless Services. Fabulous door prizes too! Call the Union County Performing Arts Center at 732.499.8226 or via their website at UCPAC.org. For event related questions and Sponsor information, please contact Peter Ruccione, Director of Development at 973.818.4060.

Nov 9, 2019

1601 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ 07065

WARREN COUNTY

Crafts and Drafts

Marketspace returns to Jersey Girl Brewing for Crafts and Drafts on November 9, 2019. This pop-up handmade market features 16 local artisans inside of the brewery warehouse. Please note: There will not be food trucks on-site for this event. Jersey Girl highly recommends a number of local restaurants for take-out or delivery. You are also welcome to bring your own food into the brewery. Free admission and children are warmly welcomed! Vendors are welcome to sample the brew.

Nov 9, 2019

Jersey Girl Brewing Co.

426 Sand Shore Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07840