17 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — June 28-30

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Freedom Festival 2019 — NJ fireworks, music and fun

Freedom Festival 2019 is Mercer County's biggest family-friendly celebration heading into the Fourth of July weekend. The annual event features the LARGEST fireworks display in Mercer County (presented by Parx Casino), and fun for the whole family. Come to Freedom Festival for: Live music, lots of rides, vendors from throughout New Jersey. Opportunities to win great prizes with the New Jersey 101.5 and WPST apps, free for Android or iOS. Meet rapper, singer and songwriter Jake Miller, on hand for autograph signings, A Wiener Dog Race, Presented by Dogs & Cats Rule. Click here to register your dog. Freedom Festival is at Mercer County Park in West Windsor NJ.

Jun 29, 2019

Mercer County Park

1638 Old Trenton Rd. West Windsor NJ 08550

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Jun 30, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave. Pt Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Beachstock 2019 - The Planet's Biggest Beach Party

Take tunes and tides, throw in some sun, sand and surf, then mix in more than music, family-friendly activities and fabulous food and spread it all out for 12 hours. The result is the fourth annual "BEACHSTOCK: The Planet's Biggest Beach Party." Events and activities include: Live Bands, dancing, food court, beer garden, vendors, Kid's stage with games, shows, music, treasure hunts, tow at water demonstrations, paddle boarding, free surf clinic, volleyball, FREE movie on the beach at 8:30 pm. No beach tags required at event! 10 am - 10 pm. Rain Date: June 30.

Jun 29, 2019

Granville Ave. & Beach, Margate, NJ 08402

33rd Annual Red, White and Blueberry Festival

The free-to-attend and park gathering features live music, kiddie rides, a huge classic car show, arts and crafts, stilt walkers, jugglers, and of course the day would not be complete without all things blueberry: pie, muffins, fresh berries, lemonade and even a blueberry pie eating contest. Hammonton is the Blueberry Capital of the World and this festival is one of the biggest and best around. Hosted by the Greater Hammonton Chamber of Commerce.

Jun 30, 2019

Hammonton High School

566 Old Forks Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

3rd Annual Summer Wine Festival

Over 25 total producers / wineries. Local NY & NJ wineries. Live music. Live horse racing! Tickets available on webiste. VIP: 4:30 - 9:30 pm * GA: 5:30 - 9:30 pm (Rain or Shine). $75 VIP Ticket includes admission, VIP Lounge, special VIP food buffet, tasting glass, Exclusive VIP tastings and 1 additional hour of sampling (limited to 200). $35 GA Ticket includes admission, tasting glass and 4 hour sampling $45 for day of GA ticket purchase: includes admission, tasting glass and 4 hour sampling. All ticket holders have access to samplings, pairings, educational seminars and more. Must be 21 & older to attend/ no refunds given. Event subject to ISSUANCE OF NJ ABC permit.

Jun 29, 2019

Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Glen Rock Street Fair & Craft Show

Come on down for a day of family fun with original and interesting Arts & Crafts, shopping, kid's rides and great food, live music, and more! Featuring New Jersey artists, crafters, and vendors. FREE admission!

Jun 30, 2019

Rock Rd. & Maple Ave., Glen Rock, NJ 07452

CAMDEN COUNTY

Zoo Day at Diggerland

Time: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Meet and Greet with Elmwood Park Zoo’s Mascot, Bubby the Bison. See live animals and learn about them from the Elmwood Park Zoo Educational Team. Learn about local animals from real animal artifacts. Enter to Win a 4-pack of tickets to the Elmwood Park Zoo!

Jun 29, 2018

100 Pinedge Drive

West Berlin, New Jersey 08901

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Wine, Music & Cabot Cheese Weekend

Head out to any Old York Cellars location for a glass of wine, cheese samples from Cabot Creamery, acoustic vibes, and a good time all around! We'll provide the free entertainment, a fully stocked wine bar, and ice cold wine slushies (winery only) so you can sit back and enjoy your weekend. Join us! CABOT CHEESE SAMPLING Cabot Farmer Ambassador Allison Akins – who tours the nation on behalf of Cabot’s dairy farmers as a member of the co-operative’s Gratitude Touring Team, spreading goodwill and supporting local community initiatives- will be providing samples of the world’s best cheddar on Saturday at the winery. Cheese samples will be provided Saturday and Sunday at all Old York Cellars locations. LIVE MUSIC AT WINERY Chaplin-Fortunato: Saturday, 2-5pm Acoustic Road: Sunday, 1-4pm Hours: Sat 12-7pm, Sun 12-5pm.

Jun 29, 2019

Old York Cellars

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

Master's Trilogy Opening & Artist Paint Demonstrations

Art Opening Reception and Painting Demonstrations for "Master's Trilogy" featuring Master Artists Cindy Baron (OPA Master), Kenn Erroll Backhaus (OPA & AIS Master), and Joseph Orr (NOAPS Master) June 29 & 30 from 11am - 6pm. The show runs through August 18th.

Jun 29, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019

Highlands Art Gallery

41 N. Union St., Lambertville, NJ 08530

MERCER COUNTY

OptOutside Photography Exhibition

Each year, Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS), a nonprofit devoted to preservation and stewardship of land in Princeton, holds a photo contest that kicks-off during their #OptOutside event the day after Thanksgiving, aka Black Friday, to encourage outdoor time enjoying nature rather than shopping indoors. The public is invited to view the OptOutside Photography Exhibition in the Arts Council of Princeton’s Solley Theater Lobby Gallery. This exhibition is a culmination of captures from recent years of Princeton’s Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve taken by amateur and professional photographers alike. The OptOutside Photography Exhibition is on view through June 29. 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton.

Jun 17, 2019 - Jun 29, 2019

Arts Council of Princeton

102 Witherspoon St., Princeton, NJ 08542

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Lakewood BlueClaws Star Wars Night

The BlueClaws, South Atlantic League affiliate of the Phillies, will celebrate Star Wars Night with characters, demonstrations, promotions and fireworks!

Jun 28, 2019

FirstEnergy Park

2 Stadium Wy., Lakewood, NJ 08701

U-Pick Lavender

Pick your own lavender at Happy Day Farm. $2 admission fee per person, children under 2 years old are FREE. Tractor rides included with admission. Open 7 days a week. Updates on weather and availability will be posted on our Facebook and Instagram page @HappyDayFarmNJ. As cute as they are, no pets allowed. **Please note we accept CASH ONLY at this time.

Jun 27, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019

Happy Day Farm

106 Iron Ore Rd., Manalapan, NJ 07726

MORRIS COUNTY

Garden State Comic Fest: Morristown Edition 2019

Do you love Super Heroes? Do you love Science Fiction, Pop Culture, Comics, Toys, or Art? Do you love spending time with your family on an adventure that will be talked about all summer? Then Garden State Comic Fest is an event you will not want to miss! Garden State Comic Fest "NJ's Coolest Comic Con". Come out and shop our amazing vendors for comics, toys, and everything geek cultured. Meet the amazing artists who created your favorite characters and the actors who bring them to life. Spend the weekend with your favorite Super Heroes. GSCF is home to some amazing panels and contests too! It has something for everyone from the serious collector to the casual fan and is fun for the whole family! Get your tickets today online. Parking, Kids 11 and under and Military Personnel are FREE! See website for qualifications.

Jun 29, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019

William G. Mennen Sports Arena

161 E. Hanover Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

The 2019 Peto Cup Race Celebration and A-Cat Regatta

The 2019 Peto Cup Race Celebration and A-Cat Regatta will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Island Heights Yacht Club (66 River Avenue, Island Heights, NJ 08732). The A-Cat Sailboat Race Starts at 5:00 PM. This event will feature an American Barbecue, music by the New Jersey Party Band, and silent and live auctions. Open bar is sponsored by Mt. Gay Rum. The cost is $40. Proceeds benefit the John F. Peto Museum, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The success of this event literally keeps the Museum's doors open and helps us achieve our mission of preserving John F. Peto's legacy and presenting world-class exhibitions. Tickets are available online.

Jun 28, 2019

John F. Peto Studio Museum

102 Cedar Ave., Island Heights, NJ 08732

Brick Township & NJ Devils Welcome Hometown Hockey Legend Jim Dowd

Investors Bank and the New Jersey Devils are celebrating Brick Township’s great youth hockey tradition by hosting a Devils Day celebration. Admission is free and fans from across New Jersey are invited.

Jun 29, 2019

Investors Bank

639 Brick Boulevard, Brick, NJ 08723

SUSSEX COUNTY

10th Annual Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival

The summer outdoor concert and grilling season heats up with Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes and 38 Special headlining 2 days of great music with 5 top pitmasters from across the country serving up mouthwatering BBQ all weekend long. Headliners include Outlaws, The Weight Band, Artimus Pyle, and Marshall Tucker Band. Enjoy craft beers, camping, and more.

Jun 29, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

UNION COUNTY

Fanwood Summer Fan Jam

Fanwood Summer Fan Jam is back! And it’s gonna ROCK! Sunday, June 30 from 11- 7 at LaGrande Park in Fanwood, NJ. Admission is FREE! Bring the whole family, and bring your lawn chairs and enjoy: • Live Bands… • Food Trucks with specialty foods for all tastes… • Kid Zone with rides and activities… • Car Show hosted by Hot Rod Mike! • Beer & Wine Garden for 21 & over with ID. Don’t miss the #1 Bruce Springstein Tribute: The B-Street Band! Time Travel back to the 80’s with Amethyst, and rock out to Experiment 34, The Fan Jam Jelly Band and Three Piece Nugget. The Music Lineup 11 - 12 Three Piece Nugget NJ Tastiest Rock Trio 12:15 -1:30 Fan Jam Jelly Band Rock Hits from 70’s to today 2 - 3:45 B-Street Band The longest-running Bruce Springsteen Tribute 4:15 - 5:15 Amethyst ALL 80s 5:45 - 7 Experiment 34 Alternative Hard Rock & Rap Park for free at the Fanwood Train Station South Side Parking Lot on South Avenue!

Jun 30, 2019

LaGrande Park

LaGrande Ave. & Second St., Fanwood, NJ 07023