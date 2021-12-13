16-year-old boy fatally shot in Camden, NJ

A 16-year-old boy found shot Sunday night in the city of Camden later died at a hospital.

Officers found the teen unconscious with a gunshot wound on the 2100 block of Sewell St. around 8:20 p.m., according to Camden County Acting Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

The teen later died at Cooper University Hospital. The prosecutor did not disclose the boy's identity

MacAulay asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact their Homicide Unit at 609-789-3766.

According to Camden County Police, there have been 22 homicides in Camden in 2021. There were 23 in 2020 and 25 in 2019, according to State Police statistics.

