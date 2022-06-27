13 movie titles that NJ 101.5 listeners think best describe a Phil Murphy presidency (Opinion)

Now that Phil Murphy will soon conclude his two terms as governor of New Jersey, what's next? Could a presidential run be in order? It certainly looks that way.

"A $2 million ad blitz is underway touting Murphy's accomplishments and promoting his progressive agenda. The ads are being paid for by the group Stronger Fairer Forward. The group is chaired by Murphy's wife, Tammy, and run by former aide Dan Bryan," Eric Scott writes on NJ1015.com,

So what is "Stronger Fairer Forward," Eric?

"Stronger Fairer Forward is one of two groups launched in February with the goal of raising Murphy's profile. One is a political action committee and the other is a registered non-profit. The groups do not have to report where their funding comes from."

Suppose you have lived in New Jersey for the past eight years and seen the work this governor has done, between the way he handled COVID and all the businesses that were forced to close, not to mention the increase in taxes and endless executive orders giving him absolute power to run the state. Is this what you would want for your country?

I asked my listeners and social media followers if they could come up with movie titles that would best describe either a Phil Murphy presidential run or presidency and here's what they came up with. I'm guessing the first guess would cover a possible reelection.

Tom Evans

HELP!

John J Ruppert

'Dazed And Confused'

Brian Brown

Flirtin' With Disaster

Glenn Summers

Mission: Impossible

Thomas Mongelli

The Jerk

Joanne Ginn Glassoff

Crash (2004)

Trev: ... or would that be 2024?

Speaking of scary movies ...

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.