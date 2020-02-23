12-year-old girl missing in Freehold Borough

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Police are searching for a girl who went missing early Sunday morning.

Sherlyn Vasquez, 12, was last seen just after midnight and is believed to still be in the Freehold Borough area, according to police.

She is described as standing 5 foot 2 inches tall with black hair, braces and weighing between 85 and 100 lbs.

Sherlyn was last seen wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt, ripped black jeans and black/white checkered Vans sneakers.

Police asked anyone with information on Sherlyn's location to call them at 732-462-1234.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5