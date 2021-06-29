12 other things New Jersey should apologize for

Today New Jersey apologized for its history of raiding LGBT bars. If only the past administrations that had done those terrible things had known then or had the compassion then that we have now. It never would have happened.

It's definitely something that this administration never would have done but they are the ones doing the apologizing even though they had nothing to do with it. As Steven Mathew wrote on my Facebook page

"Unless you are personally responsible for an action against or in favor of an event that harms someone a blanket apology is nothing more then a waste of time! Americans need to look forward and Stop being held accountable for events and things that they never took part in"

But as long as we're apologizing, there are some things that this current administration has done in New Jersey that they should be sorry for. Things that were in their control and they screwed up so badly that it cost some people their homes, their businesses and for some very unfortunate people their lives.

I put the question to my Facebook following of over 5000 "New Jersey is apologizing for its history of raiding LGBT bars, what else would you like New Jersey to apologize for? Here are some of the responses:

AP

Everett EC Winkler

Electing Murphy

AP

Steve Flocco

How about an apology for their unconstitutional draconian lockdown for 16 months.Apologize for using a “pandemic” to purposely drive away small businesses to give big corporations total control.

Mark Maher

Apologize for robbing me blind with property taxes!!!

AP

Robert Michelin

Charging to get on beaches?

Excessive taxes?

Bobby Menendez?

Moussa81

Jasmine Rodriguez

Bad government officials, a terrible judicial system and all these extra high taxes!

Ingram Publishing

Tim Devine

Stealing from the pension system.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fred Iversen

Dirty Water

Getty Images

CJ Brown

I would like NJ to apologize for birthing The Situation

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Thomas Mongelli

Surcharges on traffic violations that are sent out after the fine is paid and done with. Unattended toll booths that send out tickets even when you pay the toll!?! (yes, not everyone has SleezyPass)

Getty Images

Andrew Satkowski

Taxes and Allowing New York Sports teams to use our stadium and still be considered a New York Sports team.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Jason Beyer

Apologies for high taxes, cops who haven’t reached puberty yet, and the entire cast of Jersey Shore who are not even from NJ ? Start with those.

Getty Stock / ThinkStock

Dave Bell

Don't apologize for robbing me by way of taxes, just F'in stop doing it!!!

While I totally agree that it was wrong to be targeting LGBT bars and great that they acknowledged that, what this administration should be doing is fixing what they can control so that future administrations are not apologizing for them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

The 50 Best Small Towns to Live in Across America