12 of the best New Jersey staycation destinations

With air travel being so expensive and unreliable, you might be looking for a getaway closer to home. New Jersey has an amazing selection to choose from and not just at the shore. This little state of ours is a microcosm of all the things this country has to offer along with its rich history.

Most New Jerseyans know their little corner of the state and maybe a place or two to go for a quick vacation close by.

Well, here's a list of some places you may have never considered as a getaway or maybe never even heard of. It ranges in taste and geography. I threw one or two in, that might surprise you. Enjoy!

The Lambertville House - Lambertville. 

Old-fashioned luxury in a historic old New Jersey town with plenty to see and do.

Hotel LBI - Ship Bottom. (Upscale)

One of the very few newer upscale hotels at the Jersey Shore. There are more now than there were 10 years ago. This one is a must-see.

Surf City Hotel - Surf City. (More moderate)

Just a quick walk or drive to the north is Surf City. This one is a more affordable classic Jersey Shore hotel.

Grand Cascades Lodge - Sussex County.

There are several resorts to choose from here at Crystal Springs Resorts. You can't go wrong with any of them, but Grand Cascades is a knockout.

Coco Key Water Resort - Mt. Laurel (For the kids)

We had to throw one in for the kids and families. This decent indoor/outdoor waterpark is attached to the Hotel ML. Nice property and easy to access from the New JereseyTurnpike or I-295.

Congress Hall - Cape May.

One of the classics is America's oldest seaside resort of classics. Must go once at any time of the year.

En Vue Hotel - Weehawken.

With a view of Manhattan without all the hassle, how can you go wrong?

The George - Montclair.

The George is an upscale boutique hotel in the heart of charming Montclair. A nice, unexpected getaway.

Charlesworth Hotel & Restaurant - Fortescue. (very out of the way/inexpensive)

OK, lower your expectations. This property is at the far southern end of the state right on the Delaware Bay. If you like rustic and isolated, this is your jam.

The Asbury Ocean Club - Asbury Park. 

It seemed to take forever to come together but once it did, it quickly became the crown jewel of accommodations in Asbury Park.

W Hoboken - Hoboken. 

You have the charming bustling tiny city of Hoboken and spectacular views of NYC.

American Hotel - Freehold.

Freehold is an amazing, underrated town with a sick amount of quality restaurants on Main St. alone. There are many more scattered throughout this quaint, historic Monmouth County town.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey

SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey. The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
