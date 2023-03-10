12 of the best New Jersey staycation destinations

With air travel being so expensive and unreliable, you might be looking for a getaway closer to home. New Jersey has an amazing selection to choose from and not just at the shore. This little state of ours is a microcosm of all the things this country has to offer along with its rich history.

Most New Jerseyans know their little corner of the state and maybe a place or two to go for a quick vacation close by.

Well, here's a list of some places you may have never considered as a getaway or maybe never even heard of. It ranges in taste and geography. I threw one or two in, that might surprise you. Enjoy!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Old-fashioned luxury in a historic old New Jersey town with plenty to see and do.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One of the very few newer upscale hotels at the Jersey Shore. There are more now than there were 10 years ago. This one is a must-see.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Just a quick walk or drive to the north is Surf City. This one is a more affordable classic Jersey Shore hotel.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are several resorts to choose from here at Crystal Springs Resorts. You can't go wrong with any of them, but Grand Cascades is a knockout.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We had to throw one in for the kids and families. This decent indoor/outdoor waterpark is attached to the Hotel ML. Nice property and easy to access from the New JereseyTurnpike or I-295.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One of the classics is America's oldest seaside resort of classics. Must go once at any time of the year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

With a view of Manhattan without all the hassle, how can you go wrong?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The George is an upscale boutique hotel in the heart of charming Montclair. A nice, unexpected getaway.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

OK, lower your expectations. This property is at the far southern end of the state right on the Delaware Bay. If you like rustic and isolated, this is your jam.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It seemed to take forever to come together but once it did, it quickly became the crown jewel of accommodations in Asbury Park.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You have the charming bustling tiny city of Hoboken and spectacular views of NYC.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Freehold is an amazing, underrated town with a sick amount of quality restaurants on Main St. alone. There are many more scattered throughout this quaint, historic Monmouth County town.

