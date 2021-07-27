11 random things NJ still has a shortage of, and why

It’s very possible that you have already found yourself searching for some thing that you cannot find.

Maybe you’re on a waiting list for a vehicle. Or praying that your contractor actually finishes the deck he promised you. Or maybe you’re still hanging on to your old car because you know now that you can’t get a new one for another six months.

Many of us have actually already experienced the after-effects of the pandemic shut downs and the resulting supply chain snafus. And whether it’s furniture or electronics, it’s a waiting game.

But there are some things that remain extremely limited in this country that people don’t even realize are in high demand. Some experts fear the problem will last at least into 2023.

Here are just a sprinkling of some of the things that are in low supply and those high demand in New Jersey and all over the country

random things NJ still has a shortage of—and why

