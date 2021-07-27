11 random things NJ still has a shortage of, and why

Getty Images

It’s very possible that you have already found yourself searching for some thing that you cannot find.

Maybe you’re on a waiting list for a vehicle. Or praying that your contractor actually finishes the deck he promised you. Or maybe you’re still hanging on to your old car because you know now that you can’t get a new one for another six months.

Many of us have actually already experienced the after-effects of the pandemic shut downs and the resulting supply chain snafus. And whether it’s furniture or electronics, it’s a waiting game.

But there are some things that remain extremely limited in this country that people don’t even realize are in high demand. Some experts fear the problem will last at least into 2023.

Here are just a sprinkling of some of the things that are in low supply and those high demand in New Jersey and all over the country

random things NJ still has a shortage of—and why

Get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts

Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top