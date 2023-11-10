NJ manhunt uses flashbang grenades, choppers, cash reward for Jan. 6 suspect

🚨 Gregory Yetman ran when the FBI went to his Helmetta home

🚨 A massive manhunt has failed to show any sign of the former military police officer

🚨 The FBI says it will remain at his home

HELMETTA — The search for a wanted Jan. 6 suspect is on its third day Friday with a $10,000 reward posted by the FBI.

The FBI, which said it would remain at Gregory Yetman's home on Main Street until his arrest, also disclosed the charges against Yetman for his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Yetman ran Wednesday when agents went to his home with a search warrant, prompting a massive manhunt.

Charges against Gregory Yetman Charges against Gregory Yetman (FBI) loading...

Jan. 6 crimes

Yetman is being charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Helicopters and flashbang grenades

Armed tactical teams searched a shed in Yetman's backyard and those of his neighbors, setting off loud flashbang grenades, according to NBC 4 New York.

Boxes were also removed from the home. Helicopters have circled overhead for two days and armored vehicles are parked in Yetman's driveway.

Anyone who may have information on Yetman's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Newark office at 973-792-3000.

Images of Gregory Yetman at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 Images of Gregory Yetman at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021(FBI) loading...

