10 free activities to do with the whole family this summer in NJ

Looking for ways to save money this summer but also have fun with your children? Believe it or not, there are many places in NJ that offer FREE amusement that's good for the whole family.

Check out just 10 of these places below.

1 — Hoboken Community Cove Boathouse

Spend a day on the Hudson River with a view of New York City on a kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddle board. The Hoboken Cove Community Boathouse is open for the season with no prior reservation necessary. Just show up, grab a life jacket, and you’re free to go!

No prior experience is necessary. Small lockers are available to store personal items. An extra change of clothes is highly recommended since you are likely to get wet.

2 — Cohanzick Zoo

Visit New Jersey’s very first zoo! Tucked away in Bridgeton is Cohanazick Zoo. With 47 different species of animals and 25 exhibits, there are plenty of animals to see and enjoy.

3 — KidStreet Playground

KidStreet isn’t your normal everyday playground. This 10.2-acre park in Bridgewater includes zip lines, numerous climbing structures and a large sandbox. Kids of all ages are bound to have fun.

This park allows children’s imaginations to run wild with a two-story pirate ship, a large castle, a race car and firetruck-themed areas, and a wooden police station that includes a jail.

KidStreet also has picnic tables and beverage vending machines to keep the little ones full of energy all day, with seating areas for parents everywhere so that their children can freely play with no worry.

4 — New Jersey State Museum

Learn more about our state’s history by taking a trip to the New Jersey State Museum in Trenton. With over 2 million artifacts, visitors have the opportunity to closely see numerous exhibits that showcase different levels of history. Children are able to participate in hands-on activities, interact with scientists, or walk through the galleries.

5 — Wilson Lake

Check out the Scotland Run Park beach area in Clayton on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer for free. Paddle around Wilson Lake on a boat or grab a canoe and kayak. Prior registration is required due to the limited number of boats. This is perfect for a fun weekend out in the sun for the entire family.

6 — Cape May County Zoo

Ever wanted to see a red kangaroo? How about a snow leopard? Spend the day touring the zoo and learning more about the variety of animals the Cape May County Zoo has to offer, free of charge.

7 — Dorbrook Recreation Area

Enjoy a hot summer day with your kid by visiting the Dorbrook Sprayground in Colts Neck. Reserve a 90-minute time slot on their website to visit and head to the water-enhanced playground. Dorbrook is an awesome place to cool down and have some fun.

8 — Trailside Nature Center

Take a hike on one of the many trails at Watchung Reservation in Mountainside, then end your day at one of the many exhibits offered at the Trailside Nature Center.

Learn more about the animals that live in the woods through the wildlife viewing area, see snakes in the children’s discovery room, or watch birds in the backyard habitat. Children can crawl through a hollow log to see fish and turtles, or visit the night theater to learn more about nighttime creatures.

9 — Newport Green Park

Located in Jersey City, Newport has equipment that all kids are bound to enjoy with climbing equipment shaped like a pirate ship, rock walls and a spray park. Walk a little more, and there’s even a small beach area to enjoy.

10 — South Mountain Fairy Trail

Let your child’s fairytale imagination come to life on the South Mountain Fairy Trail in Millburn. This 1-mile hike has mini castles and houses scattered in hollows, branches and roots, all built by the fairies themselves. The path also has little waterfalls sprinkled over it that are sure to bring the magic to life.

