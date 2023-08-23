You may be among the hundreds of thousands of New Jersey households that are missing out on $30 in internet savings every month.

According to federal officials, about 1.1 million New Jersey homes are eligible for a federal benefit known as the Affordable Connectivity Program. Yet just a fraction — less than 250,000 households — are actually enrolled.

Launched at the end of 2021, the ACP is giving up to $30 per month towards homes' internet service (most homes receive the maximum, as long as their total monthly cost isn't less than $30).

"Thirty dollars can make a big difference," said Jennifer Bilotta, vice president of communications for Comcast. "Just looking at the numbers, it does appear that there are many people out there that don't know they can take advantage of it."

Dozens of internet companies in New Jersey offer the ACP benefit.

With a $14.2 billion dollar budget, ACP is the largest broadband affordability program the country has ever hosted.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer from participating providers.

Households with income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for ACP. That's a max of $60,000 for a family of four, or about $39,500 for a family of two.

There are also other routes of eligibility. For example, any household that has a member already receiving benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, or free/discounted school lunches would also be eligible for the $30 monthly savings.

Check here to see if your household is eligible for the monthly perk.

