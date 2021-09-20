0-2 again! How much more can Giants fans take? (Opinion)

I don't know about you, but when Darius Slayton dropped a wide-open touchdown on Thursday night in the Giants-Football Team game, my first and only thought was, "This is the play that's going to lose us the game," even though the Giants were up by six points at the time.

Unfortunately, I was right. Although arguably there were so many other plays that cost them the 30-29 loss. One could say Dexter Lawrence jumping offsides after the Washington kicker missed a game-winning field goal, giving them another shot.

The Giants went from a play that reminded some of the infamous Scott Norwood miss that gave the 1990 Giants a Super Bowl victory, to any Giants game from 1974 or any of the '70s Giants where they would find new and inventive ways to lose, such as "Miracle of the Meadowlands" in 1978.

Lawrence says he slept good after the game. As a die-hard Giants fan, I was literally up all night. I was thinking about the great game quarterback Daniel Jones was finally having. He finished 22/32 for 249 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers, which is key for Jones. It would have been two touchdowns but see Slayton's drop at the top of the story.

I thought when James Bradberry, who was getting torched all night by Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, made that interception that it would seal the win. Instead, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who's claim to Giants fame is the owners like him, schemed a three and out offense in 16 seconds.

16 SECONDS!

How do you do that? You hand off to Saquon Barkley, who general manager Dave Gettleman once said was "touched by the hand of God." Lately it looks like if he was touched, he'd fall down for a one yard gain.

What Garret did not do in that sequence was call a run-pass option with his quarterback running around the end, which had been working all night. I think he was afraid of putting Daniel Jones in the position of costing them the game by turning the ball over which he is wont to do. Besides, on this night it was Dexter Lawrence's job to cost them the game.

So the Giants start the season, for the fifth year in a row, at 0-2. This is absolutely the worst team in football over the past five years. We have a head coach who preaches discipline and can't maintain it on his own team. A general manager who promised to fix the offensive line since he walked in the door four years ago and still hasn't done it. Let's not forget an owner whose claim to the team is being born into the right family.

But what they do have is a fan base that has suffered long and hard through their existence. They once went from 1964 to 1981 without so much as sniffing the playoffs. But Giants fans keep coming back. Year after crummy year, excuse after excuse, promise after promise.

Could they actually turn this 0-2 start around and become a playoff team before it's too late?

Who knows. Either way, the Giants fans will be there but at this rate, for how much longer?

