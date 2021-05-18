Zack Snyder’s Zombie film shot in NJ coming to Netflix

Get ready to see some New Jersey zombies coming to a screen near you; Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”, which shot extensively in Atlantic City, is coming to Netflix on the 21st. The movie’s synopsis, according to IMDB:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

While the movie is set in Las Vegas, much of it was shot at Showboat Hotel and the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel in Atlantic City in 2019. In an interview with the Asbury Park Press, Snyder said:

"We couldn’t have done the movie without the cooperation of Atlantic City," said Snyder. "And the Showboat was an amazing partner for us because frankly, finding a giant, empty casino is not as easy as it sounds — and I don’t even know if it sounds easy, but it was hard. "And so it really, I think, in a lot of ways, it just makes the movie feel real, that there’s this incredible, gigantic casino floor that you can just look at and go, ‘That’s real, that’s what a casino looks like.’”

Over 200 extras were used in the Atlantic City scenes. Filming also took place in Albuquerque, NM, and Los Angeles.

Snyder, a graduate of Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, has an impressive resume as a director with films like “Dawn of the Dead”, “300”, and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” among his credits.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

