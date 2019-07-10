Zack Snyder casting zombies in Atlantic City for Netflix movie

If you're a fan of 300, Justice League, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (was anyone?), then this is for you. Liking zombies is an added bonus.

According to a post on Facebook by Heery-Loftus Casting, writer, director, and producer Zack Snyder is casting for an upcoming Netflix original called Army of the Dead. Snyder will serve as the writer, director, and producer of the film; so we can expect to to be at least three and a half hours long.

At least part of the movie will be filmed in Atlantic City this September. If you are a local actor looking for work or if your ultimate dream is to be a zombie keep on reading.

The casting call is extremely specific for the types of zombies Snyder is looking for. The casting post warns potential applicants, "Please only submit if you are comfortable with fake blood, simulated levels of human decomposition, aren't sensitive to scenes of violence, smoke and walking."

Snyder is looking for "skinny zombies." I get it, zombies are rotting away to nothing so it makes sense to need slender built actors. On the same line the casting company also mentions that if you are amputee to let them know. Snyder is also requesting athletic, physically fit zombies.

However, the most interesting casting request goes as follows, "Men who are comfortable portraying male exotic dancers. 21-30 yrs any ethnicity. Will be wearing a Speedo and chaps. Please let us know if you have male exotic dancer experience." Male exotic dancing zombies? I have so many questions.

I wonder if your name is Martha if you will get bumped up on the casting list.

via GIPHY

Get more details on the casting information here.

More from New Jersey 101.5: