Yum! Krispy Kreme finally returning to Ocean County, NJ

Doughnut fans in Ocean County will be happy to know that after nearly 20 years, Krispy Kreme is back in Ocean County.

*Homer Simpson voice* MMMMMMM doughnuts!

The new Krispy Kreme is located at 1900 Route 70 in Lakewood, NJ, right off the Parkway in the Town & Country Shopping Center.

ORTIZ KRISPY KREME ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

You can enjoy the delicious doughnuts starting on Nov. 12. According to the Asbury Park Press,

A sign's red light will illuminate whenever Krispy Kreme's crave-able Original Glazed Doughnuts are ‘Hot Now.’

Man, there’s nothing like a warm, fresh glazed doughnut. Have you ever had one paired with a scoop of ice cream? *Chef’s kiss*

But anyway, I digress, back to the Lakewood Krispy Kreme…

GOODMAN RAMIREZ AP loading...

A Krispy Kreme store had previously been in Ocean County in the early 2000s, but the Brick location was shut down in 2005. The Jersey Shore is now prepared for its triumphant return.

Krispy Kreme store open in Lakewood, NJ.

The Lakewood location will feature two production lines, which will make it possible for 700 dozen doughnuts to be made in an hour (that’s a total of 8,400 doughnuts) when the facility is running at full capacity.

All of the doughnuts will be made fresh, in-store, from scratch.

My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts AP loading...

The Lakewood Krispy Kreme has a drive-thru window and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Be sure to enjoy your original glazed doughnut, get ‘em while they’re hot!

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.