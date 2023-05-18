You’re gonna wanna visit this new NJ pizza spot just for its name

There are pizza places — and then there are PIZZA PLACES!

New Jersey is the land of pizza so it’s very rare that I will be excited about a new pizza spot. It’s also very rare that just a name of a place will make you want to go in there. But who wouldn’t trust a fat bastard who makes a pizza?

Fat Bastard and Son is a new restaurant that just opened in Hackensack, which is owned by a pizza veteran.

Anthony Giaquinto, who owns the restaurant, has been in the Bergen County food game since 1986. He’s also been the owner of Tony G’s in South Hackensack, The Balcony in Carlstadt, G Millz in Hoboken, and Prime Time Sports Bar in Carlstadt according to their website.

And the restaurant business apparently is in the family legacy as fat bastard’s mom owned Giaquinto’s Old Judge, a restaurant that lasted for generations in South Hackensack.

Via Fat B and Sons Restaurant on Facebook Via Fat B and Sons Restaurant on Facebook loading...

Old Judge, according to boozyburbs.com had a very specific style of thin-crust pizza that apparently is difficult to replicate. Now that Mom’s restaurant is no longer, that specific style of pizza is available on Fat Bastard and Son's menu.

Their menu is extensive and varied containing all of the normal pizza place staples but also with fun entries like their appetizer called the Fat Basket which for $14.99 allows you to pick three of these popular advertisers and throw them into the basket.

Bastard Fries which are topped with cheddar, mozz and bacon. drizzled with chipotle ranch wings, mozzarella sticks, cheesesteak bites, pickle chips, mac n cheese bites, onion rings, and sliders.

They’re also serious chicken and seafood dishes on this menu that make it seem more like a nice restaurant instead of a pizza joint.

Via Fat B and Sons Restaurant on Facebook Via Fat B and Sons Restaurant on Facebook loading...

Wings, salads, soups, burgers, wraps, and sandwiches round out the menu nicely.

Their pizzas, also, look incredible and so varied that my mouth is watering just reading the menu. But would you expect anything less from a bastard?

You can find Fat Bastard and Son's restaurant at 434 Route 46 W. in South Hackensack.

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.