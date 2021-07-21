‘You’re going to be a star’ — NJ singer wows ‘America’s Got Talent’

A South Jersey girl stole the night Tuesday on NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Atlantic City High School graduate and Pleasantville resident Savannah Robertson had the judges raving with her emotional take on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”, as she received three yes votes.

Watch her performance in the video at the end of this post.

Robertson told Simon Cowell that "everyone always says that I remind them of a little Beyonce. I don't want to be that, I wanna be Savannah, I wanna be my own person and I'm just really excited to be here." She proceeded to show a national TV audience that being Savannah is more than enough.

Howie Mandel approved, saying, "I think you're going to be a star" and, Simon concurred, adding, "You've got an amazing voice and you've got great taste as well'.

Here's what I can tell you about Savannah Robertson. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2019 after playing for the Lady Vikings basketball team, being a 5-year member of the Lady Starz AAU program and competing as a multi-sport athlete. She's 20 years-old and she moved to Pleasantville last year.

Although she killed it on Tuesday's final night of the "America's Got Talent" auditions, Savannah will have to wait awhile to find out if she'll be one of the final 36 to advance to the AGT live shows, out of 150 contestants to receive the initial go-ahead.

AGT is going on a little hiatus during NBC’s coverage of the “2020” Summer Olympics.

In the meantime, check out this video of Savannah's performance. Hopefully we will see her on TV again competing for the chance to win $1 million when "America's Got Talent" resumes on Aug. 10.

