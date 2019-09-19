Your picks for the best NJ towns to live in

Money Magazine has named two towns in NJ as part of their Best Places to Live in America 2019. They chose Piscataway and Franklin Twp. in Somerset County. All due congrats to both towns. But we decided to ask NJ101.5 listeners to give us their nominations for best places to live in New Jersey.

My number one and two choices were Medford Lakes (Burlington County) and Haddon Heights (Camden County) for best town. Both are nice places but not too snooty or out of reach for families to settle in. Judi chimed in with Red Bank (Monmouth County) and Chester (Morris County) as two of her faves.

The listeners choices were diverse and widespread. This is as unscientific a poll as you can get, but a pretty good indicator of how much people love the town they chose is many weren't even residents of the towns they nominated!

Here's the list in no particular order:

- Bay Head (Ocean County)

- Chatham (Morris County)

- Lakewood (Ocean County)

- Long Valley (Morris County) YES we know it's part of Washington Township.

- Middletown (Monmouth County)... even though the 'Givenor' lives there.

- Tuckerton (Ocean County)

- Madison (Morris County)

- Upper Montclair (Essex County) - part of Montclair.

- Mickleton (Gloucester County) - part of East Greenwich.

- Highland Park (Middlesex County)

- Stafford (Ocean County)

- Bedminster (Somerset County)... hey if it's good for Trump!

- Princeton (Mercer County)

- Hoboken (Hudson County)

- Westfield (Union County) - Considered the Haddonfield of North/Central NJ/

- Lawrenceville (Mercer County) - Home to a prestigious prep school.

