You need to check out this ‘Rainbow’ Park in NJ

We've finally hit official springtime here in New Jersey. With the weather starting to get into the mid-60s and 70s pretty frequently now, it's a great time to get outside.

Ditch the blankets, throw on some sneakers, and check out some of the great parks New Jersey has to offer.

Perhaps none better than Rainbow Meadow Park in Delran, right off of Rancocas Creek. This property used to be a peach farm, but is now a meadow with a one-mile walking trail that takes you along the farm's edges.

According to the website:

"The farm roads now make up a one-mile trail that guides visitors along the farm field edges to the Rancocas Creek, where one can fish or just relax and take in beautiful views of the water. Facing the Rancocas Creek, this park is ideal for watching birds."

Now birdwatching might not be everyone's cup of tea, but a nice scenic trail of open fields and the Rancocas Creek? That sounds like the perfect experience to me.

