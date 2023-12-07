You can see spectacular meteor showers in NJ mid-December

Of spectacular meteor showers lighting up night skies, this one is being called the best in recent years. The Geminid meteor shower became active November 19 and continues producing shooting stars right through Christmas Eve. But the most magnificent time will be late night December 13 through early morning hours December 14.

Astronomists say New Jersey will be treated to a tremendous burst of activity, 120 to 150 meteors per hour at that peak. What’s helping stargazers in 2023 is the moon phase. On Dec 12 the moon will be in a waxing crescent phase and giving off very little light.

So you should see shooting stars galore.

Meteor shower in night sky illustration pixbox77 loading...

Viewing tips

Experts say you’ll have a great chance of catching these beautiful shooting stars with little distracting moonlight, but if you want to increase your chances further it’s always best to be away from city light in a dark area.

Also don’t try to focus on any one part of the sky. Just keep looking all around and you should soon be catching them.

Night starry sky. Meteor shower, abstract background Stanislav Gvozd loading...

Amie Gallagher, planetarium director at Raritan Valley Community College offers this advice,

You don’t need to use a telescope or binoculars to watch a meteor shower. Just use your eyes and scan the sky. Your chances of spotting a shooting star usually get better the later you stay awake. Meteor showers are best watched after midnight. That’s when the part of the Earth that you are on is moving into the stream of debris in space left behind by the parent comet or asteroid.

Meteoric shower in the night. cjwhitewine loading...

How Geminids shower is different

Most meteor showers come from comets. The Geminids comes from small fragments of an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon. This is similar to another meteor shower stemming from an asteroid, Quadrantids, peaking early next month.

The Geminids is named after the constellation Gemini because the meteors appear to emerge from the constellation.

Bill Ingalls/NASA Bill Ingalls/NASA loading...

Send us pics

If you happen to get any great still photos or even videos of these shooting stars and want to share them, remember you can always send them to us. Easiest way is through our free NJ 1015 app. There's a tab "submit photo/video/audio" that makes it easy.

NJ101.5 screenshot NJ101.5 screenshot loading...

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.