You can meet New York Yankee Manager Aaron Boone in Asbury Park, NJ

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will make a New Jersey appearance to meet fans and sign autographs. The legendary skipper will be at the iconic Asbury Park New Jersey Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

attachment-Aaron Boone (2) loading...

Aaron Boone as an all-star player with the 2003 New York Yankees hit a remarkable walk-off home run in the 2003 Divisional Playoffs chalking up a big win for the Yanks.

Aaron took over the reins as manager of the Yankees in 2018 and in his first year guided them into the Divisional Playoffs. He was a finalist for American League Manager of the Year in 2019.

Aaron Boone AP loading...

As a manager, the Yankees Skipper has surrounded himself with impressive baseball talent, especially in one player in particular, Aaron Judge, who has broken many major team and league bests while playing for Boone and the Yankees.

I can’t remember when a sitting manager was available to the fans at the Jersey Shore. This is a great opportunity to get up and close to the legendary Yankee manager. If you want to go here’s a heads up, the prices are quite healthy.

Here is the menu according to Collectable Exchange the producers of the meet and greet:

VIP Meet & Greet: $250 (limited to 20 tickets) ::::SOLD OUT::::

Guests will receive one Mr. Boone autograph on site & a professional photo within 48 hours of the event. We are asking guests not to ask Mr. Boone for pictures or autographs during this session, to ensure a unique experience to interact with the Manager of the New York Yankees in a private, intimate setting.

Family Ticket: $250

Guests will receive two autograph tickets (any item) and one group photo with Mr. Boone.

Autograph & Photo Opportunity Ticket: $160 ($15 Savings)

Guests will receive one autograph ticket & one photo opportunity ticket.

Flat or Ball Autograph: $100

Guests will receive one autograph ticket for a flat item of any size or a baseball.

Equipment Autograph: $125

Guests will receive one autograph ticket for equipment, which includes bats, helmets, jerseys, and any other items that are not included in the flat or ball autograph ticket.

Photo Opportunity with Mr. Boone: $75

Guests will receive one Photo Opportunity ticket for a posed photo with Mr. Boone. Photo Opportunity tickets are good for one posed photo with up to five people. All photo opportunities will take place in a photo booth using guest's cell phone or camera.

Inscription Ticket: $40

Guests will receive one Inscription Ticket for Mr. Boone to write one statistic, description, or salutation up to 4 words. Examples would include "Let's go Yankees", "To Jake", or "2003 ALCS GW HR". This ticket must be purchased in addition to the $100 or $125 autograph ticket if you want anything other than Mr.

Boone's signature on your item. If you would like multiple inscriptions, you will need multiple inscription tickets.

For tickets and more information you can log on to eventbrite.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos Photos from the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.