You can help this NJ police officer deployed overseas

A few times a year, a local organization in my town collects items to be sent to troops deployed overseas. They stand outside the supermarket in my neighborhood and hand out fliers with a list of the items most needed and wanted by our troops deployed overseas.

Our family happily goes through the aisles and fills the order the best we can. It's the least we can do for the men and women serving our country.

We have an opportunity to help a local officer from the West Windsor Police Department, Brian Caufield, with a BIG care package for him and his unit. You can't even imagine what these packages and supplies from home mean so much to these soldiers. It's also our chance to show the soldiers in his unit how much New Jerseyans care about our troops.

Pass this along and do what you can for Lieutenant Caufield. Thanks!

