You are more likely to get cancer if you live in these New Jersey towns

Most of us are constantly trying to avoid cancer. Today, it goes beyond avoiding cigarettes. I mean, just think about how our habits have changed in the last 10 years. For example, you wouldn’t dream of drinking from a plastic water bottle that has been sitting in your hot car or laying out in the sun with baby oil on, would you?

How many of us avoid artificial sweeteners and only use glass containers? I even have a friend that won’t eat fast food because of the foil wrapper packaging.

We are drinking green drinks, taking vitamins, and doing cleanses. So when I saw this news I yelled, “Come on!!!!” It was just revealed that you are actually more likely to get cancer if you live in either one of these two New Jersey towns.

The Environmental Protection Agency just determined that these two towns expose their residents to too much ethylene Oxide or EtO. So what is EtO? It is an antimicrobial pesticide that is used to sterilize medical equipment, nuts, and spices. I know random right?

According to the EPA:

Inhaling EtO over many decades is known to cause cancers of the white blood cells (such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, myeloma, and lymphocytic leukemia), and may cause breast cancer. Children are thought to be more susceptible to EtO than adults; those who are exposed to EtO early in life are more likely to develop cancer later in life. Chronic exposure to EtO can also cause neurological symptoms, including memory loss and impaired hand-eye coordination.

Not good. Not good at all. Tests were conducted in towns that perform this sort of sterilization. The test was conducted under the premise that the person lives in either of these towns and breathe the air 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until age 70.

So what are the New Jersey towns with an elevated risk of developing cancer?

Franklin, New Jersey

Linden, New Jersey

