Yet another Walmart temporarily closes in Neptune, NJ

Another day, another New Jersey Walmart temporarily closed as part of a program the retailer says is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Supercenter store on Route 66 in Nepture Township is the ninth Walmart store in New Jersey to close for 40 hours since the end of December and the first on the Jersey Shore.

The store will close from 2 p.m. on Monday and reopen 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Phillipsburg store closed Saturday at 2 p.m. and reopened Monday morning at 6 a.m. while stores in Hamilton (Mercer), North Bergen and Teterboro closed on Friday and reopened Sunday at 6 a.m.

Walmart in Neptune Township (Patti McCormick)

Stores in Linden, Kearny, the Williamstown section of Monroe in Gloucester County and Manville have also closed. There are 62 Walmart locations in New Jersey.

As with the other closures, there is no specific COVID-19 outbreak but rather as a proactive measure as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. During the closure, an outside company will sanitize the store as employees restock.

