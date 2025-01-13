Yes, Chick-fil-A is coming to Bridgewater despite opposition

It took a while but it’s now full steam ahead for a wildly popular fast-food giant.

Chic-fil-A has wanted to open a location in Bridgewater for quite some time. Finally, in mid-October, they were heard with their pitch before the township Planning Board.

They’ve wanted to take the old Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Towne Square Shopping Center and level it. Then construct a new building including a two-lane drive-thru. This is all in an already crowded lot on 202 South that is home to Wegman’s, Home Depot, and many other retailers.

Chick-fil-A-Rest Areas - FILE -People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza rest stop on the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, New York, on Friday, June 30, 2023. New York lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require restaurants in state highway system rest areas to operate seven days a week, a measure apparently aimed at interfering with a policy at the fast food chain Chick-fil-A of staying closed on Sundays. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) AP loading...

Well, they got it. They won. It’s going to happen and not everyone is thrilled about it. There have been concerns about traffic.

"I know people really want Chick-fil-A but I think there might be a better site because we are going to have problems," one resident complained. "I know other people in Bridgewater are excited but there's a lot of people that aren't happy."

The flow of traffic both within the lot itself and entering and exiting 202 was a concern of Councilman Michael Kirsh who also sits on the Planning Board.

Car queue in the bad traffic road Photo via chat9780 loading...

"We'll need to just keep an eye on it, what is the flow looking like in and out of this site and is it operating the way it's expected,” said Kirsh.

Ultimately he did vote in favor, however. This might not be the only Chic-fil-A coming to Somerset County. Plans are in the works for a possible location in Hillsborough to go in where an Exxon station has been at 206 and Triangle Road.

The worst rated fast-food restaurants in NJ - 2024 250 of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America were analyzed to see how well each stacks up against the competition. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Beloved Jersey bakery trying to make a comeback Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈