Worst roads in New Jersey, according to truck drivers

It's a simple question that comes up every time we discuss the roads in New Jersey, the cost of repairs, gas tax, and seemingly endless construction projects.

Are the roads better? Have they improved? How does New Jersey compare to PA?

I discussed the roads in New Jersey on the show this week and asked the truckers where the worst spots are. We were flooded with calls and comments about some of the most challenging spots on Jersey roadways.

A lot of what we learned is that the roads are worse in North Jersey, as compared to South Jersey.

Here's a list of some of the real hot spots that need IMMEDIATE attention:

Randolph Avenue in Carteret

The portion of the road that leads to Roosevelt Ave and Route 1 and the Turnpike. Several callers described it as a "war zone".

The stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike North and South around exit 14

Route 80 and Route 23 interchange

Middlesex - near Amazon on Baekeland Ave.

Route 22 in Hillside

I think we could easily add in many local roads in Mercer County and just about anywhere on Route 1 from Trenton through West Windsor. On the positive side, I think Route 31 through Hunterdon and Warren County are pretty good. But 206 North into Morristown, not so much.

What roads will you add to the list? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let us know!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

