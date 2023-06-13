World’s largest cocktail shaker rolls its way into NJ this week

🍸 The world's largest cocktail shaker comes to New Jersey this week

Have you ever heard of Monkey Shoulder Whisky?

It’s a blended malt Scotch whisky that was launched in 2005 as a blend of single malts from three Speyside distilleries: Balvenie, Glenfiddich, and Kininvie.

It has tasting notes of zesty orange combined with vanilla, honey, and spiced oak.

Now, this week, the world’s largest cocktail shaker---The Monkey Mixer is coming to New Jersey.

The Monkey Mixer is the ultimate cocktail experience: a concrete mixer converted into a 27-foot long, 13-foot tall, and 8-foot wide cocktail shaker that travels the country to bring whisky cocktails to drinkers all around.

The mixer was created to highlight how Monkey Shoulder Whisky rejects old whisky conventions for an experience unlike any other.

This week, The Monkey Mixer will make four stops in the Garden State, with two stops on one day.

Where will it be?

Thursday, June 15

Catch The Monkey Mixer at Teak in Red Bank from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. An all-night happy hour will feature Monkey Shoulder cocktails on the rooftop, plus DJ music starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 16

The Monkey Mixer will be at Brunswick Grove in East Brunswick from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

The Pharmacie Bar + Kitchen in Montclair will host The Monkey Mixer from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monkey Shoulder cocktails will be served along with bites, giveaways, and music.

Then, the last stop for The Monkey Mixer will be at Tapastre/Project Pub in Somerville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Monkey Shoulder cocktails will be available on draft outside.

What is the history of Monkey Shoulder Whisky?

Monkey Shoulder was made to challenge the norm by ditching stuffy rules with a contemporary, playful style, according to a spokesperson.

Monkey Shoulder’s name pays affectionate tribute to the whisky-making craft itself and of the history of the talented malt men of years past. A malt man’s skill is demonstrated as he slowly turns the malting barley by hand. Years ago, some malt men would develop a strain injury known as Monkey Shoulder.

The condition no longer exists but the profession is still around today and the name lives on in the iconic whisky.

Retailed at $32.99, you can learn more about Monkey Shoulder Whisky and get cocktail recipes here.

