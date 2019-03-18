Worker pinned between two cars at car wash after crash, cops say

MIDDLETOWN — A female employee was pinned between two vehicles at a car wash on Route 35 when a freshly washed car hit a parked car on Sunday afternoon.

The washed car was slowly headed toward an area where it was to be dried around 3:55 p.m. when it hit a second parked car, according to Middletown Police, who said the woman was seriously injured when she became pinned between the two vehicles. She was flown via State Police helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

The man driving the car stayed on scene and cooperated with police. No charges have yet been filed.

