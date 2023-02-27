LOWER TOWNSHIP — Work should begin in the coming weeks on a new terminal building at Cape May Airport.

The $7.4 million project at the end of Hornet Road is scheduled to begin on or around March 13, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority. Vineland-based contractor Arther J. Ogren, Inc. was awarded a contract for the project late last year.

"The existing terminal building's layout and condition are not suitable for future terminal needs and functions," said Stephen Williams, deputy executive director of the DRBA. "The old terminal is located far away from the Fixed-Based Operator and associated fueling facilities. It makes sense to have the terminal building, FBO and fueling operations located in once central location."

The planned 5,400-square-foot building will consist of a public lobby space, offices, meeting space, and aviation customer support space.

The project will also include, among other measures, the demolition of two hangars, new vehicle and pedestrian access gates, exterior lighting, stormwater mitigation, and landscaping.

According to DRBA, work on the new terminal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

