Words or phrases that need to be cancelled according to NJ101.5 listeners (Opinion)

Scrabble players weren’t happy this week after the online version of the game banned 400 words deemed offensive.

This got us to talking on New Jersey 101.5’s afternoon show about how there are certain words or phrases that aren’t offensive in their nature, but something about them just rubs you the wrong way.

These were what New Jerseyans were able to come up with, how many of them bother you too?

Canva Canva loading...

Sue in Manchester was first up, she doesn’t care much for “brain fart.” I had never thought much about it, but it is a gross phrase for just having a passing moment of forgetfulness.

What does that have to do with flatulence?

Canva Canva loading...

This phrase has pretty much been used to death over the last two and a half years, so I can see why Franko in Keyport would be sick of it.

Along with “new normal,” I think we can also retire “social distancing.”

Canva Canva loading...

Susan in Burlington describes the word as “very harsh,” but we couldn’t really find a better alternative for when you need to use it.

Sorry, Susan.

Canva Canva loading...

Jeff Deminski has beef with the word. “Lunch” is a-okay. “Dinner?” That’s fine.

But don’t you dare invite Jeff to supper.

Canva Canva loading...

Ernesto in Kennilworth doesn’t care if you’re desperate for a drink, he’d prefer you just use “thirsty.”

“I think the word is stupid,” he shared on air.

Canva Canva loading...

Melinda called in from Rt. 37 to bring up “loogie,” and she really got me with this one. I’ve never heard this phrase and not felt ill afterward. Disgusting.

Canva Canva loading...

Chris in Hampton literally hates when people literally use “literally” incorrectly. I literally have to agree with him.

Canva Canva loading...

Bill Doyle offered this one up, I've never been a fan of puss. Nothing good can come from it having to come up.

Canva Canva loading...

“It’s just disgusting, it doesn’t sound like anything you want to eat. It sounds like a chemical,” Jim in PA shared on air.

He makes a good point, it sounds close to chlorine or Listerine, not like a sweet fruit.

Though he admits they’re delicious.

Canva Canva loading...

Anne in Tinton Falls thinks that the word “cumquat” just doesn’t sound right.

Canva Canva loading...

Finally, one that is always called in: Greg in Lacey said he and his wife can’t stand “moist.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.