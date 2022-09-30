Woodbridge, NJ police brothers charged in drunken brawl

Condo where brothers Jacob (top) (Jake Manente via Facebook) and Zachary Manente (Zachary Manente via Facebook) were charged with assault 8/26/22 (Google Street View)

Two brothers who serve as Woodbridge police officers were charged with assault after a drunken fight at an Ocean City, Maryland, condo in August.

Police records show Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 33, were both charged with second-degree assault while at a house on 5th Street in Ocean City.

A police report obtained by NJ.com said the brothers fought after drinking. They have a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 11.

Zachary has been an officer since 2019 while Jacob was hired in 2021.

Woodbridge Chief Law Enforcement Officer Scott Kuzma told New Jersey 101.5 that the brothers have been on administrative duty pending a resolution of the case.

Ocean City police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

