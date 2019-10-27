Woman sexually assaulted in NJ cemetery, cops say

NORTH BERGEN —Police are looking for a man that a 23-year-old woman said sexually assaulted her in a cemetery late Friday night.

The woman told North Bergen police she was walking along 46th Street near John F. Kennedy Boulevard when she was grabbed from behind by a man who threatened her with a sharp object and pulled her into the Grove Church Cemetery just before midnight, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Suarez said no arrests have been made.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the incident to call 201-915-1234.

