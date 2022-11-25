GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning.

Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire.

Police received multiple calls starting at 2:26 a.m. about a crash near the Camden County Lakeland Complex.

Police found the woman's sedan and a box truck engulfed in flames in a parking lot at Woodbury Turnersville and Lakeland roads.

Officers only found the woman because they started to check the area when they noticed that nobody was in the vehicle.

Authorities did not release the woman's name or describe the extent of her injuries. Nobody has been charged with a crime or offenses.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com

