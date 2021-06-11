Woman hit, killed by NJ Transit bus in Haledon

HALEDON — Police in this Passaic County borough say a woman was struck and killed by an NJ Transit bus Thursday afternoon.

According to the county prosecutor's office, a 67-year-old female pedestrian was walking across Haledon Avenue near the intersection with Belmont Avenue when the bus, making a left turn, hit her.

The pedestrian was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, where she was pronounced deceased at 6:13 p.m. At this time, specifics about the woman's injuries are unknown.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision. There were no injuries reported by the bus driver, who remained on the scene and presented a valid license to authorities.

NJ Transit said the bus originated from American Dream in East Rutherford and was headed for Haledon. At the time of the incident, there were no customers on board.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact the Haledon Police Department at 973-790-4444.

